Vandalism in Bonn : Graffiti on Bonn Cathedral

Unknown persons have graffitied the Bonn Cathedral. Foto: Michael Bogen

Bonn Unknown culprits have defaced the newly renovated facade of the Bonn Cathedral.

‚Dirty fellows‘ have struck again in Bonn. After residents in the south of Bonn were annoyed by graffiti on electricity and mailboxes over the weekend, unknown persons have now defaced the freshly renovated facade of the Bonn Cathedral with lettering in red paint.

Much to the chagrin of the city's dean Wolfgang Picken, who has filed a criminal complaint against unknown persons. "We will now talk to the police about preventive measures," says cathedral spokeswoman Ayla Jacob.