Train accident in Hennef : Grazing animals startled by dog and hit by train

Four grazing animals were hit and killed by a train in Hennef. (Symbol photo) Photo: dpa/Lino Mirgeler Foto: dpa/Lino Mirgeler

Hennef Three cattle and a calf were startled by a dog in Hennef. The animals ran onto the tracks of the railway line between Hennef and Siegburg. There a train hit them and killed the four grazing animals.

Four grazing animals were hit and killed by a train in Hennef. According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning at around 9.30 am. A dog had startled the three cattle and a calf. According to a spokeswoman, the animals had already escaped from the pasture. It is unclear, however, whether they had already been startled by a dog at that time.

The owner of the animals was already on site and caught the cattle when they were again frightened by the dog and ran onto the tracks of the train line between Hennef and Siegburg. There they were hit head-on by a train of the S12 line and killed on the spot. The animals were not subjected to any further suffering, the police reported.

According to the Federal Police, dogs must be kept on a leash in the Hennef area. The authorities urge people to comply with this and point out that dog owners are liable for their animals. Due to the incident, the railway line was closed. This affected 39 trains, causing delays of several hours in rail traffic.

The dog owner left the scene after the incident. The police have no clues as to the identity of the dog owner, but are accepting information on 0800-6888000.

