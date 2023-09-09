Sports facilities Green light for new swimming pool in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · Local politicians in Bad Godesberg have cleared the path for a new indoor swimming pool to replace the old Kurfürstenbad. And something new: the city is putting up a “Sports Box” in the Kurpark. It will hold all sorts of different sports equipment for people to use.
Sporty days ahead for the people of Bad Godesberg. The district council made some groundbreaking decisions in its meeting on Wednesday evening - one of them about the old Kurfürstenbad pool in Bad Godesberg and one about a new “Sports Box” in the Kurpark.
■ Kurfürstenbad: Project manager Wolfgang Ziegert described what happened on Wednesday evening at the meeting in the Bad Godesberg Stadthalle as a quantum leap for Bonn's swimming facilities. The district council voted unanimously in favor of the preliminary design plan for the new Kurfürstenbad. This means that they can move ahead with the next steps. As reported, the old indoor swimming pool is to be demolished and a new indoor swimming and spa facility built in its place.
This will provide more space for swimmers, along with a sauna and it will not use fossil fuels. As for the art that adorned the old pool, the Paul Magar mosaic will be repurposed and hung in the foyer of the new facility. There - just like in the sauna area - there will be a tap with Bad Godesberg “Heilwasser” (healing water.) But the water may only be taken in limited quantity, explained Ziegert. The next step is to award a contract to a general contractor who will take over further planning and construction. If everything goes according to plan, actual construction will start on January 1, 2026; the new Kurfürstenbad should be ready by June 30, 2027. Cost estimates according to the city: around 42 million euros.
■ “Sports Box” in the Kurpark: In the Kurpark, near the street Am Kurpark, a so-called “Sports Box” will be installed. Or rather - it is already there. Manager of the City Sports and Swimming Department Stefan Günther said a decision had to be made, as the box would already be installed on Thursday. A majority voted in favor of the box.
The sports box is a cooperation of the city administration and the Godesberg Turnverein (GTV). The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) is also involved. The DOSB will cover the costs of the purchase - around 35,000 euros - as well as the monthly basic fee of 135 euros for the first two years. After that, it will be financed by the city, said Günther.
Two of these boxes already exist in the city - one at the Opera House and one at the Post Tower. Anyone who wants to use them needs the free "SportBox" app. Once you're registered, you can book a period during which you can access the sports equipment in the box for an hour. At the specified time, the box can then be opened at the touch of a button. Anyone who wants to take a look at it can do so now - or do so at the big GTV action day on Friday, September 15. That's when it will be officially inaugurated, according to Günther.
■ Fitness facility on Rigal'schen Wiese: An outdoor fitness facility will be built on Rigal'schen Wiese. The local politicians were unanimous in their support for this. This will be financed - just like similar facilities in the other city districts - with funds from the "Modern Sports Facilities 2022" development program. The money was originally earmarked for the sports box in the Kurpark, but the DOSB's commitment freed up the funds for the fitness facility. Several locations had been considered for this, but the "Riga" offered optimal conditions, according to the administration.
The facility will be installed adjacent to the climbing tower and volleyball court and integrated into the green space. In the future, there will be several pieces of equipment, not only for training different muscle groups, but also for different levels of difficulty. In addition to a calisthenics facility for strength training, for example, there will be other equipment, a wheelchair floor trampoline and a slackline, according to the city.
■ Pennenfeld sports hall: The future of the sports hall in the Pennenfeld sports park is still uncertain. Whether it will be renovated, partially demolished or completely demolished and rebuilt has not yet been determined. At least officially. According to information received by the General-Anzeiger, the hall is so dilapidated that it can no longer be saved. In other words, demolition is expected.
However, it has not yet been officially decided. The district council has asked the administration to consider the various scenarios and this needs to be taken up in the next council meeting. The committee also agree to see whether - in the very likely event of demolition and the construction of a new hall - the size of the sports hall could be enlarged. From a sports point of view, this would be welcomed, said Günther. The need is definitely there, he said. "If we had additional capacity, we would be able to use it," Günther said.
(Orig. text: Ayla Jacob / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)