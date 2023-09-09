Sports facilities Green light for new swimming pool in Bad Godesberg

This will provide more space for swimmers, along with a sauna and it will not use fossil fuels. As for the art that adorned the old pool, the Paul Magar mosaic will be repurposed and hung in the foyer of the new facility. There - just like in the sauna area - there will be a tap with Bad Godesberg “Heilwasser” (healing water.) But the water may only be taken in limited quantity, explained Ziegert. The next step is to award a contract to a general contractor who will take over further planning and construction. If everything goes according to plan, actual construction will start on January 1, 2026; the new Kurfürstenbad should be ready by June 30, 2027. Cost estimates according to the city: around 42 million euros.