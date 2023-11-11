Dispute in the city council Green light for park in front of Beethovenhalle
Bonn · Bonn City Council is planning to create a park in front of the Beethovenhalle. Previously, city councillors had exchanged blows over the removal of more than 100 parking spaces. The opposition warns of an economic imbalance.
On Thursday evening, the city council once again had a heated exchange of blows over the plans to create a park in front of the Beethovenhalle as part of the redesign of the listed outdoor area. This would mean that only 57 of the current 188 parking spaces would remain on the site. In the end, the council majority voted in favour against the CDU, BBB, FDP and AfD, with Green Party parliamentary group leader Annette Standop abstaining.
As Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Bonn Conference Center Management GmbH (Bonn CC), the Green politician had previously spoken out in favour of retaining the existing parking spaces there together with BonnCC Managing Director Michael Kleine Hartlage. In addition to the WCCB, BonnCC also manages the Beethovenhalle, which has been closed since 2016 for fundamental renovation and modernisation and is currently scheduled to reopen in 2026, around seven years later than planned.
As reported, the company now fears that the removal of the car park could result in an annual operating deficit of 500,000 euros. Kleine-Hartlage was unable to explain this figure as he had not been invited to the city council meeting, which was criticised by FDP parliamentary group leader Werner Hümmrich. "I had asked the administration to invite Mr Kleine-Hartlage to the council at the finance committee meeting," he said. And: "Why do we want to weaken the marketing and thus the economic viability of the Beethovenhalle now, without necessity?“
After all, most event organisers ask about size, location, accessibility and available parking space. There is already a shortcoming here. In view of the fact that some of the lost parking spaces are to be compensated for by replacing 45 parking spaces in the nearby Beethoven car park - at a cost of around 154,000 euros - he said that the planned Beethoven Park would probably be "the most expensive green space in Bonn". The Office for the Environment and Urban Greenery had also pointed to high green maintenance costs due to the special design of the park.
Guido Déus (CDU) took the same line, once again accusing the council majority of pure ideology in this decision. The CDU politician once again pointed out that the conversion of the Stiftsplatz into a green area would mean the loss of numerous parking spaces, and that many parking spaces along the banks of the Rhine would also be cancelled. All in all, around 600 parking spaces would be lost in the area, according to Déus. He also warned that the Beethovenhalle could get into financial difficulties as a result.
Around 200 free parking spaces in the Beethoven car park
Left-wing councillor Jürgen Repschläger had the laughs on his side when he accused the opponents of the plans of acting as if the Beethovenhalle could only be reached from the air by parachute in future. Steffen Göbel, project manager of the Beethovenhalle, explained that the main concern was for visitors from the region, most of whom travelled by car. "We need a solution for them." In addition to the rented parking spaces in the Beethoven car park, there are around 200 parking spaces available on most days, which every Beethovenhalle visitor can use. There are also other multi-storey car parks all around. "I don't find the parking situation anywhere as convenient as in Bonn," said Göbel, who lives in Berlin.
Original text: Lisa Inhoffen und Philipp Königs
Translation: Mareike Graepel