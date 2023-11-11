Dispute in the city council Green light for park in front of Beethovenhalle

Left-wing councillor Jürgen Repschläger had the laughs on his side when he accused the opponents of the plans of acting as if the Beethovenhalle could only be reached from the air by parachute in future. Steffen Göbel, project manager of the Beethovenhalle, explained that the main concern was for visitors from the region, most of whom travelled by car. "We need a solution for them." In addition to the rented parking spaces in the Beethoven car park, there are around 200 parking spaces available on most days, which every Beethovenhalle visitor can use. There are also other multi-storey car parks all around. "I don't find the parking situation anywhere as convenient as in Bonn," said Göbel, who lives in Berlin.