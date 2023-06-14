Climate activist at the WCCB Greta Thunberg demands a "U-Turn" in Bonn

The failure so far to take immediate action to change course is already a death sentence for countless people in particularly vulnerable areas, he said. "But there is no political will for real action anywhere. Those in charge are wasting their time looking for bad decisions and loopholes to keep their position of power," says Thunberg. It is the task of climate activists like her to name the dramatic nature of the current situation at conferences like the one in Bonn and to demand solutions, Thunberg justifies her coming to the conference. "And we are not going away any more".