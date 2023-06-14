Climate activist at the WCCB Greta Thunberg demands a "U-Turn" in Bonn
Bonn · The Swedish climate protection activist Greta Thunberg is speaking to the world's conscience at the Climate Conference in Bonn and demanding a radical change of course in energy policy. The failure to change course so far is already a death sentence for countless people, she said.
Little can faze Greta Thunberg. With an FFP2 mask in front of her face and a blue gym bag on her back, the Swedish climate activist follows her fellow campaigners into Room Nairobi 4 at the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB) at midday on Tuesday. She sits at the very edge of the podium for the press conference of the international climate protection think tank E3G. With her head in her left hand, Thunberg waits patiently for her statement. But after five previous speakers, it is the 20-year-old, who only finished school a few days ago, who finds the clearest words. "Reaching the 1.5-degree target will be impossible without a fast, just phase-out of fossil fuels," Thunberg says in the very first sentence.
One almost gets the impression that the young Swede would like to leave right after that. For her, this seems to be all there is to say about what she sees as a necessary "U-turn", a radical change of course, especially in energy policy. Today's decisions will determine the future of the entire human race, she adds after a pause with a view to the ongoing preliminary discussions in the great hall of New York for the next world climate conference in Dubai in December.
"But there is no political will for real action anywhere".
The failure so far to take immediate action to change course is already a death sentence for countless people in particularly vulnerable areas, he said. "But there is no political will for real action anywhere. Those in charge are wasting their time looking for bad decisions and loopholes to keep their position of power," says Thunberg. It is the task of climate activists like her to name the dramatic nature of the current situation at conferences like the one in Bonn and to demand solutions, Thunberg justifies her coming to the conference. "And we are not going away any more".
There are people who thank Thunberg for this. Tine Stege, for example. The woman with a white flower in her hair comes from the Marshall Islands in the Pacific and represents her homeland as a climate ambassador. "Not a single place on our atolls is safe anymore," she says at the same press conference. Groundwater bubbles are already coming out of the ground on her brother's property, she says. The soil is salinating. A 1.5 degree temperature increase worldwide would result in a 0.5 metre higher sea level by 2050. Constant adaptation is vital for the islanders. "Any more will make our homeland uninhabitable," says Stege. The rest of the world should please finally take note of this.
The outlook for the 62,000 residents of the Marshall Islands and other island nations is pretty bleak. Claire Fryson of the Berlin-based non-governmental organisation Climate Analytics quotes the latest calculations, according to which even a tripling of the expansion of renewables by 2030 will miss the Paris climate targets. The consumption of coal, oil and gas would have to fall by six percent every year until the end of the decade, and twice as much for coal. Wind and solar capacities would have to increase fivefold from two terawatts today to ten terawatts by the end of the decade. After all, the expansion is exploding, but only in the northern hemisphere.
Greta Thunberg remains calm
Like many observers from environmental organisations, climate activist Eric Njuguna from Kenya has identified a culprit for the hesitant change of course. Mining and oil companies were represented at the last climate conference by 600 delegates. The next conference in Dubai will even be chaired by the head of the local state oil company ADNOC. "It's like letting a mosquito lead the fight against malaria," says Njuguna.
Greta Thunberg remains outwardly calm in the face of all the bad news. Only at the very end, on the podium, she can't help laughing honestly. An American internet journalist has reported about a revolutionary energy source that extraterrestrial visitors had brought decades ago and which had been kept quiet until a press conference on Monday. "What a pity," says Thunberg, referring to the alleged aliens, after struggling for her composure several times, "I'm sure we would have had a good time together."
(Original text: Martin Wein; Translation: Mareike Graepel)