Mugging on Maximilianstrasse Group of people attack man in Bonn city center
Bonn · A 31-year-old man was beaten and robbed by a group of ten to 15 people in the city center of Bonn on Saturday morning. The man was taken to hospital with head and arm injuries.
A 31-year-old man was the victim of a brutal mugging in Bonn at around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to Bonn police, ten to 15 people all attacked him at the same time. They punched and kicked him and finally robbed him of cash and his cell phone.
The group first attacked the 31-year-old on Maximilianstrasse, punching and kicking him. According to police, the victim then fled towards the banks of the Rhine, where he was attacked again by the group. After the assailants stole 100 euros in cash and his smartphone, they took off and left him alone. He suffered head injuries and his elbow was also injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A search was launched immediately after the incident but did not yield any results. The Bonn police are now asking the public if they have any information that could help them find the assailants. The victim was able to describe three people from the group in more detail. One man from the group is said to have been between 20 and 25 years old, 1.80 meters (5’9”) tall and thin. He has black hair and a goatee.
A second suspect is said to be about 25 years old and also about 1.80 meters tall. He has short shaved hair. There is also said to have been a woman in the group who is about 1.60 meters tall (5’2”)and spoke Albanian.
Information can be given to the criminal investigation department at 0228/15-0 or per e-mail to KK13.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)