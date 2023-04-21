Special unit of the German federal police GSG 9 performs parachuting exercises in Bonn's Rheinaue
Bonn · On Wednesday, the special tactical unit GSG 9 performed parachuting exercises, landing in Bonn's Rheinaue. The units started out on helicopters from Sankt Augustin. Originally, they did not plan to train in Bonn.
The Rheinaue in Bonn became the training grounds for the GSG 9 on Wednesday. GSG 9 is a special tactical unit of the German Federal Police for combating serious and organized crime and terrorism. They carried out parachute jumps all day long. The helicopters took off from the base in Sankt Augustin. There was hardly any disturbance for passers-by, the exercises were virtually noise-free and very orderly.
The instructors positioned two landing markers in the Rheinaue: One of them at the flower meadow and another one on the baseball field, which is located further towards the Rhine. A small windsock was used to indicate the direction of the wind for the parachutists. The men jumped from great heights out of two federal police helicopters, usually from above the clouds. While the first of the unit always made it to the ground rather quickly, the other parachutes circled for a while before landing. They did not carry heavy equipment such as weapons, and the whole spectacle lasted only a few minutes: At the bottom, police officers were waiting in team buses to drive the jumpers back to Sankt Augustin. From there, they set off for the next round. Nothing was blocked off during this time. And hardly anything could be heard from the helicopters either: The mowing from city workers was much louder.
GSG 9 exercise in Bonn: Rheinaue was a makeshift solution
As Christian Marx, spokesman for GSG 9 in Berlin, explains, the mission was not originally planned to take place in Bonn. "The exercise was actually supposed to take place in the north, but that was not possible due to weather conditions." So they switched to a location where they had the least hassle. Sankt Augustin has an airfield and is not only home to the German Federal Police, but there are also units of the GSG 9 stationed there. The Rheinaue was a logical choice, Marx said. "It was a matter of approaching unfamiliar landing zones with different vegetation and landing on target." The men now practicing are all members of GSG 9, he said. "Training and advanced training are closely linked." Just as they maintain sites throughout the country, they also practice in many locations. Rapid redeployment is made possible through close cooperation with the Federal Police air service, whose extensive flight squadrons are what make effective redeployment possible in the first place.
The special unit GSG 9, which is the abbreviation for Grenzschutzgruppe (border guard group) in reference to the former Bundesgrenzschutz (Federal Border Guard), was founded on September 26, 1972 as an anti-terrorism and hostage rescue unit after the experiences during a major hostage-taking incident in Munich. At that time, the Palestinian terrorist commando "Black September" had taken eleven Israeli participants of the Olympic Games in Munich hostage. At the time, the German police were not prepared for hostage-taking of this kind. After inconclusive negotiations, the hostage-taking ended in the night of September 6 with an unsuccessful rescue attempt at the Fürstenfeldbruck airfield. All nine Israeli hostages, one police officer and five of the eight hostage-takers were killed.
GSG 9 can also be deployed abroad
Unlike the special operations forces (SEK) of the German states, which are formed for similar tasks, the GSG 9 is a unit of the federal government. This means that it can also be deployed outside of Germany. The special feature: In contrast to foreign deployments of the Bundeswehr, no approval of the German Bundestag is required for this. The decision rests with the Federal Ministry of the Interior.
The GSG 9 is divided into four operational units: Precision Shooters, Divers and Boatmen, Paratroopers and, most recently, the Operations Unit. The latter is specially trained to intervene quickly in urban terrain. It was established in Sankt Augustin in 2018, before moving to Berlin. The exact number of all GSG 9 task forces is not made public and there is a separate, large support unit as well. In the field, the officers have at their disposal professional bomb deactivators, breaching specialists, paramedics and even their own special operations doctor. There are also specialists for reconnaissance who can collect, process and pass on intelligence on the ground as well as from the air. In addition, the GSG 9 has had canine units since 2015.
(Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)