Special unit of the German federal police GSG 9 performs parachuting exercises in Bonn's Rheinaue

The instructors positioned two landing markers in the Rheinaue: One of them at the flower meadow and another one on the baseball field, which is located further towards the Rhine. A small windsock was used to indicate the direction of the wind for the parachutists. The men jumped from great heights out of two federal police helicopters, usually from above the clouds. While the first of the unit always made it to the ground rather quickly, the other parachutes circled for a while before landing. They did not carry heavy equipment such as weapons, and the whole spectacle lasted only a few minutes: At the bottom, police officers were waiting in team buses to drive the jumpers back to Sankt Augustin. From there, they set off for the next round. Nothing was blocked off during this time. And hardly anything could be heard from the helicopters either: The mowing from city workers was much louder.