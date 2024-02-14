Renaming of Bonn's Viktoriabrücke Guido Westerwelle Bridge to get signs on the work of the FDP politician

The date for the inauguration is still being finalised, as the press office of the city of Bonn announced at the end of January. Once the date has been agreed on, it will be published in the official gazette, upon which the renaming of the structure to Guido-Westerwelle-Brücke will take effect. In October 2023, the Bonn district council decided to name the bridge after Westerwelle, who grew up in Bonn's old town.