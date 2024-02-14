Renaming of Bonn's Viktoriabrücke Guido Westerwelle Bridge to get signs on the work of the FDP politician
Bonn · It has not yet been decided when the Viktoriabrücke bridge in the north of Bonn will be renamed Guido-Westerwelle-Brücke. When the time comes, signs will briefly explain the work of the FDP politician.
The Viktoriabrücke, the bridge connecting Bonn's northern and western districts, still bears its old name. But it is soon to be named after FDP politician Guido Westerwelle, who died in 2016. When this happens, the new street signs will include information about the former foreign minister's political activities. This was recently decided by the Bonn district council at the request of the CDU and FDP.
The administration proposed that Westerwelle's activities as Foreign Minister from 2009 to 2013 and his vice-chancellorship from 2009 to 2011 be noted on two additional signs. FDP politicians Elmar Conrads-Hassel and Werner Hümmrich will cover the costs of 155 euros per sign.
The date for the inauguration is still being finalised, as the press office of the city of Bonn announced at the end of January. Once the date has been agreed on, it will be published in the official gazette, upon which the renaming of the structure to Guido-Westerwelle-Brücke will take effect. In October 2023, the Bonn district council decided to name the bridge after Westerwelle, who grew up in Bonn's old town.
Original text: Christine Ludewig
Translation: Jean Lennox