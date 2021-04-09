Company declares bankruptcy : Hair salon chain Klier closes six branches in Bonn and the region

Germany’s largest hair salon chain will close six of its shops as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. Foto: dpa/Ole Spata

Bonn/Wolfsburg Due to consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the Klier hair salon chain in Bonn and Rhein-Sieg is closing down six of its branches. Creditors have approved the insolvency plan. Which stores are affected?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Germany's largest hair salon chain Klier has to close six branches in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district. The company, which has its headquarters in Wolfsburg, confirmed the closures. Of the approximate 1,350 salons and shops and roughly 8,500 employees, only 850 branches will be retained. The Klier Hair Group and the insolvency administrator made the announcement on Wednesday. Creditors had already approved the insolvency plan.

The slump in revenue during the pandemic pushed the company into insolvency at the end of 2020. Since September, a restructuring process has been underway and it has now apparently convinced the lenders of the company's future viability. Silvio Höfer, the trustee in the proceedings, described the approval of the insolvency plan as a great success. It demonstrates that the creditors have confidence in the viability of the restructuring plan. This means that the last hurdle of the legal proceedings for Klier Hair Group GmbH has now been overcome. The company expects to conclude the self-administration proceedings at the end of April.

In recent months, all structures, processes and locations have been reviewed, according to CEO Michael Klier. As a result they have closed all "permanently unprofitable stores". With a noticeable decline in the number of visitors (to the city), high rents in expensive city center locations could no longer be justified, and this has been the case for some time already. According to Klier, they were able to reach some kind of solution with most of the landlords to prevent further closures. According to the company, the hair salons Klier (Fachmarktzentrum, Lievelingsweg 84), Super Cut (Friedrichstrasse 38) and essanelle Ihr Friseur (Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, Poststrasse 23) will have to close permanently in Bonn.

In the Rhein-Sieg district, three branches are also affected by the closures: essanelle Ihr Friseur in Alfter (Rewe-Markt, Ziegelweg 1), Cosmo in Sankt Augustin (Huma, Rathausalle 16) and Styleboxx in Wachtberg (Fachmarktzentrum, Bernareggio-Platz 4).