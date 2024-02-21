All for a good cause Half a million crown caps collected for children with cancer

How it all began

The original idea came from the founding members of the Kraus carnival club from Bad Breisig. The men, who met regularly to build their carnival float, thought about what else could be done with the crown corks from the after-work beer. Collecting fever broke out, initially on site. The team now receives parcels with crown caps from all over Germany. The proceeds from the melted caps are used to support the Förderkreis für krebskranke Kinder und Jugendliche Bonn e.V. (Bonn Children and Young People with Cancer Support Organisation). Over the years, around 110 tonnes have been collected, which is the equivalent of almost 30,000 euros. What began as a family celebration is now the annual crown cork festival in Bad Breisig on the premises of the Alex Ehlert locksmith's shop. mel