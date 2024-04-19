Day trip tips Harbour concerts and "Little Tokyo": five tips for excursions

Cochem, with its 5000 inhabitants, markets itself as the ultimate holiday destination, offering plenty of activities in the surrounding area. You can visit the region's 130 wine cellars and wine shops, delve into the history of Moselle slate in nearby Klotten, ride through the steep vineyards in a covered wagon, or cycle along the banks of the Moselle. The popular Moselsteig Trail hiking route is not far away, or you can embark on the Cochem Knights' Tour, a challenging (16 km, 745 metres in altitude) journey through vineyards and even more castles. You don’t have to do it all in one go, luckily – it can be divided into two stages.