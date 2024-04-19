Day trip tips Harbour concerts and "Little Tokyo": five tips for excursions
Bonn / Region · Cochem is one of the most popular tourist destinations along the Moselle river, a neighbourhood in Düsseldorf embraces Japanese culture, and the monks in Maria Laach open up their monastery. Here are our top picks for unforgettable excursions.
Cochem on the Moselle: the Reichsburg is the town's landmark
It's hard to miss the commanding presence of the Reichsburg, perched dramatically atop a mountain cone 150 metres above the town. It’s one of the reasons why Cochem is a Moselle hotspot. Built in the 12th century, ravaged in the 17th, and rebuilt in the neo-Gothic style in the mid 19th century, it now welcomes visitors daily during the high season from 9 am to 5 pm.
The castle and courtyards can be visited as part of a guided tour, while the castle tavern hosts medieval feasts with a four-hour accompanying programme.
On 26 April, the Ensemble Genoveva from Mayen will take guests on a "Musical World Tour". On 28 June, the citizens of Cochem celebrate a summer festival at the Reichsburg, and on 3-4 August there’s a medieval castle festival.
Cochem, with its 5000 inhabitants, markets itself as the ultimate holiday destination, offering plenty of activities in the surrounding area. You can visit the region's 130 wine cellars and wine shops, delve into the history of Moselle slate in nearby Klotten, ride through the steep vineyards in a covered wagon, or cycle along the banks of the Moselle. The popular Moselsteig Trail hiking route is not far away, or you can embark on the Cochem Knights' Tour, a challenging (16 km, 745 metres in altitude) journey through vineyards and even more castles. You don’t have to do it all in one go, luckily – it can be divided into two stages.
Info: Tel. (02671) 600 40; www.ferienland-cochem.de; Tel. (02671) 255; www.reichsburg-cochem.de
Japan on the Rhine
Signposts in Düsseldorf’s Immermannstraße are in two languages: German and Japanese, reflecting the vibrant fusion of cultures in the city. Düsseldorf has around 8400 Japanese residents, and the neighbourhood between the main railway station and the city centre, fondly dubbed "Little Tokyo", offers a taste of Japanese life. Restaurants and ramen snack bars serve authentic cuisine, supermarkets stock Japanese specialities, and the bookshops have the latest mangas on display. You can explore Little Tokyo as part of a guided tour or by yourself. You’ll also find a Japanese garden in the Nordpark. Once a year, the state capital organises a Japan Day. This year it’s on 1 June. Japanese culture, costumes and cuisine dominate the streetscape throughout the city.
Info: Tel. (0211) 17 202 867; www.visitduesseldorf.de
Exploring Bochum’s underworld
Bochum's Jahrhunderthalle is part of the Industrial Heritage Route in the Ruhr region. Built in 1902, the building complex is now used as an event venue, and you can find out all about the town’s industrial past on a guided tour. Part of the tour is underground (photo), to the former gas power centre, where tunnels once transported energy to factories across the city. The next "Führungen durch die Unterwelt" are on 20/21 April, 12 noon, 1.30 pm and 3 pm. Ticket: 9.50 euros. You can also book a guided tour of the outdoor area (Westpark). The visitor centre at the Jahrhunderthalle is open every Saturday and Sunday between 11 am and 4 pm until the end of October.
Info: Tel. (0234) 96 30 20; www.bochum-tourismus.de
Technical marvels in Minden
Experience the marvels of engineering in Minden, where a short stroll from the city centre takes you to a remarkable aqueduct. When you see it for the first time you can hardly believe your eyes: The Mittelland Canal crosses the River Weser in a 350-metre-long trough bridge. The Minden waterway junction includes a complex lock system for handling cargo ships. The architectural centrepiece is the shaft lock built in 1914. On a tour of the Weser Canal, visitors can experience a lock with a height difference of 13 metres. Between spring and autumn, many Minden residents go to the locks in their leisure time, and from May to September there are harbour concerts.
Info: Tel. (0571) 82 90 659; www.minden-erleben.de
Discover a spiritual place – Maria Laach
With its lake, the monastery, meadows and lots of forest: you can spend a whole day at least at Maria Laach. You can join a guided tour and learn about the monastery's rich history, the monks' daily routines, how the monastery is run and what it means to be self-sufficient. There is information about the history of the Romanesque abbey church and how it was built. The tour ends with a visit to the church "in silence". The guided tours take place every Sunday in May and June. Start: 2 pm in front of the tourist information centre. Admission: four euros (children), eight euros (adults).
Info: Tel. (02636) 19 433; vulkanregion-laacher-see.de
Original text: Heinz Dietl; Translation: Jean Lennox