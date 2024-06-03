Outlook for Bonn and the region Hardly any more rain expected in the coming days
Bonn/Region · The rainy days with periods of heavy rain in Bonn and the region are over for now. The weather is expected improve and remain mostly dry for the start of the week. Here’s the outlook.
The general weather situation in Bonn and the region will improve noticeably in the coming days. According to the Wetteronline.de service, little or no precipitation is expected. It will remain relatively cool, however, with temperatures between 17°C (63°F) and 21°C (70°F) at the most.
According to Wetteronline, temperatures will drop again on Monday, with highs of 16°C (61°F) or 17C (63°F) and mostly dense cloud cover.
On Tuesday, there will be heavier cloud cover, interrupted by periods of clear skies. Then the sun will pop out and temperatures will climb to 21°C (70°F). At higher altitudes, it will remain much cooler with highs up to 15°C (59°F).
Only on Wednesday will the overcast weather return to the region with heavy cloud cover and a chance of scattered rain showers. Temperatures will also drop slightly with highs of only around 18°C (64°F).
Flooding continues in the south and south-east of Germany
Meanwhile, in the south and south-east of Germany, many areas have been flooded by the heavy continuous rainfall of the last few days. A disaster alert has been issued in some districts, particularly in the south of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.
The weather situation there is similar to how it was when the flood disaster occurred in the Ahr valley. But the air was significantly warmer and more humid three years ago when the flood catastrophe happened at the Ahr.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)