Parking in Endenich Hardly anyone obeys the stopping ban of the city of Bonn
Bonn · For decades, drivers parked on the pavement in Max-Bruch-Straße in Bonn, even though it was forbidden. The city did not care. Then suddenly they put up no-parking signs. So far, however, hardly anyone has obeyed them.
When he hears what the topic is to be, Dirk Hülsebusch gets right back out of his car. The 57-year-old has just sat down in the car, which is parked in Max-Bruch-Straße. But he still wants to say a few words about the no-stopping zone that the city is now enforcing there.
A little over a week ago, the city suddenly put up signs to this effect. Not necessarily to the delight of the residents, who have been parking their cars tilted on both sides of the street for decades - which is, however, forbidden. The city had not informed the residents before putting up the signs, which caused additional resentment. After the signs were up, the city published an information letter on the internet and later had it distributed in the street. When asked, the press office said that due to an oversight, the residents had not been informed before the city had put up the signs. In the information letter, the city apologises for this.
Resident Hülsebusch also received the information letter in the post a few days ago. But it does not solve the problem that he still needs a parking space. He depends on the car to get to work in the Bergisches Land. He already spends a long time looking for a parking space in the evening. Finding a parking space can take half an hour, according to other residents.
The letter also says that in order to ensure the safety of blind people or people in wheelchairs, footpaths must be sufficiently wide. "This means that the parking spaces in your neighbourhood that have not been used lawfully up to now will be eliminated, where up to now this required minimum width has been significantly undercut by parked vehicles." To ensure that not all parking spaces disappear, residents would be allowed to continue parking on one side of the carriageway.
Woman with walker can hardly get through
No sooner has Hülsebusch got into his car and driven away than Renate Gedeén comes walking down the street. She walks on the side of the road where the no-stopping rule now applies, but where cars are still parked. The city will not penalise violators until June. Gedeén reports that the parked cars often take up more than half of the pavement. Just as Gedeén is leaving, a resident with a walker comes by, she just barely fits past the parked cars. "Sometimes it works out well," she says of the situation - and when it doesn't, she has to take a diversion.
Wheelchair users and blind people also have a hard time here, says Hans Herschel from the disabled community. He says he noticed this when he and others visited the neighbouring Endenicher Straße last year. Herschel speaks of an "impossible condition in terms of accessibility". According to regulations, the pavement should actually be two and a half metres wide, but in Max-Bruch-Straße it is perhaps 80 centimetres. "The standard width cannot be achieved everywhere. It is also about finding compromises," says Herschel. According to the city, other citizens had also expressed the wish for something to change in the street.
Rolf Beu (Greens) has also noticed that it is rarely possible to get through on the pavements in Max-Bruch-Straße. Together with the Left Party, his group has submitted a motion to the Bonn District Council (BV), which demands, among other things, that the administration present a plan on how parking and accessibility can be reconciled. In the motion, they also ask the city to negotiate with markets such as Knauber and Bauhaus about whether residents can park their vehicles in the companies' car parks. Previously, the CDU had already submitted a motion demanding that the parking ban be withdrawn immediately. The BV will decide on both motions this Tuesday.
