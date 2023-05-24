Parking in Endenich Hardly anyone obeys the stopping ban of the city of Bonn

A little over a week ago, the city suddenly put up signs to this effect. Not necessarily to the delight of the residents, who have been parking their cars tilted on both sides of the street for decades - which is, however, forbidden. The city had not informed the residents before putting up the signs, which caused additional resentment. After the signs were up, the city published an information letter on the internet and later had it distributed in the street. When asked, the press office said that due to an oversight, the residents had not been informed before the city had put up the signs. In the information letter, the city apologises for this.