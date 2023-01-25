Price complaint : Haribo: “Cheat Pack of the Year" for the Gold Bears

Less content, but the price remained the same: consumers voted the Gold Bears fourth in the "Cheat Pack of the Year". Foto: dpa/Martin Gerten

Bonn Consumers voted Haribo's Gold Bears fourth in the "Cheat Pack of the Year" category. The confectionery manufacturer from the county is surprised. The consumer advice centre had certified transparent communication.

Haribo's Gold Bears turned 100 years old last year. At the same time, the gummy bears became about 14 per cent more expensive in the shops. The manufacturer reduced the filling quantity of the "Goldbären" bag from 200 to 175 grams - while keeping the price the same. Other Haribo products and varieties also became more expensive. For this step, the confectionery manufacturer took fourth place in the "Cheating Package of the Year". The Consumer Advice Centre Hamburg had called on consumers to take part in a vote. With a total of 34,293 votes cast, more than twice as many consumers took part in the vote compared to the previous year. Ten percent of them voted for the Gold Bears.

"We were already surprised by the nomination, as the consumer advice centre itself attested us transparent communication," says a Haribo spokesperson. According to the company, the reduction in the filling quantity was clearly recognisable. "It was important to us not to have more 'air' in the bag when reducing the filling quantity - i.e. to keep the bag in its size - and on the other hand to reduce it visibly, by about ten per cent," says the spokesperson.

Haribo Gold Bears are one of the best-selling confectionery products in Germany. Therefore, consumers know what Gold Bear bags look like and would recognise such changes. In addition, Haribo had publicly explained the price increase as well as the reasons behind it. "The result of the vote then also confirms that the clear majority of consumers do not think that Haribo Gold Bears deserve the negative price," said the company spokesperson.

Rama in first place

In first place, 41.7 percent of the participants in the survey voted for "Rama". Since last year, the spread of the manufacturer Upfield has been sold at the same price in a can of the same size with 400 instead of 500 grams content. This made the product 25 per cent more expensive. The Consumer Advice Centre Hamburg, which carries out the election of the "Cheating Package of the Year" every year, demands from the legislator to better protect consumers from such hidden price increases.

Second place went to the "Leerdammer" slice of cheese from Lactalis, whose content shrank from 160 to 140 grams, although "permanently one slice more" was promised. The water softener "Calgon" from Reckitt Benckiser came in third and "Pringles" chips from Kellogg's came in fifth.

"Bow over"

"Upfield has overstepped the mark and Rama more than deserves to be voted 'Cheat Pack of the Year'," says Armin Valet from the consumer advice centre in Hamburg. "If the contents shrink but the pack doesn't, consumers hardly have a chance to notice the less-there trickery." Since spreadable fat is a frequently bought foodstuff, which is almost always offered in 500 gram cups, the procedure is particularly brazen. Never before had the consumer advice centre received so many complaints about a product. Upfield has also reduced the filling quantities of its Lätta, Sanella, Becel and Violife brands in the past year.

"But it's not just the customers who are left out in the cold; the environment is also getting a raw deal. Upfield now needs half a million more plastic cups to fill 1000 tonnes of Rama," says Valet. Yet the company writes on its website: "We consider it our commitment to responsible sourcing, resource use and production.“

Hamburg Consumer Advice Centre sues Upfield

What is to be considered a cheat pack in the legal sense is often difficult to determine due to incomplete specifications. "But if there are suddenly 100 grams less spreadable fat in the identical cup without any special indication, that is clearly misleading." The Consumer Advice Centre Hamburg has therefore filed a lawsuit against Upfield. The case is about the reduced content of the vegetable margarine Sanella; here, too, the tub contains only 400 instead of 500 grams.

In the past year, the consumer advice centre in Hamburg has received significantly more reports of fraudulent packaging. Consumers reported not only branded products, but more and more often also products of private labels.

(Original text: Claudia Mahnke; Translation: Mareike Graepel)