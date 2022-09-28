Customs at Cologne/Bonn Airport : Hashish hidden between toys and cocaine „paintings“

Customs present paintings painted on flat-pressed cocaine. Foto: dpa/Thomas Banneyer

Cologne/Bonn Customs seize lots of drugs at Cologne/Bonn Airport. At the main customs office in Cologne, the officials now showed how creative the smugglers sometimes are.

The Cologne Main Customs Office has once again made a large-scale find of smuggled goods during controls at Cologne/Bonn Airport. After the customs officers had discovered more than 4.6 kilogrammes of smuggled gold jewellery from passengers during the summer holidays - as already reported - the focus at a press conference on Tuesday at the Cologne Main Customs Office was on various drug consignments, some of which were very creatively disguised, according to customs spokesman Jens Ahland.

He said his colleagues had seized around 114 kilogrammes of marijuana at the airport in the past twelve weeks. In addition, eleven kilogrammes of cocaine, around 16 kilogrammes of ketamine, almost 2.7 kilogrammes of crystal meth, more than eight kilogrammes of amphetamine and over 2.2 kilogrammes of hashish. Furthermore, the customs officers discovered more than 1.3 kilogrammes of heroin and, last but not least, more than 8,300 ecstasy pills. All the drugs were in parcels, said Ahland.

Hashish between children's toys

What surprised the customs officers once again was the ingenuity with which the perpetrators packed the drug consignments: "Cocaine disguised as painted pictures and mashed potatoes, heroin and crystal meth in books and hashish hidden between children's toys are good examples of the daily challenge not to be deceived by the appearance or presentation of the packages and their contents," said Ahland. All drug consignments had been checked by customs on their way via Cologne/Bonn airport in the course of the fight against international drug smuggling. However, for tactical reasons, Customs could not provide more detailed information on the routes.

"Particularly remarkable was the seizure of five kilograms of highly pure cocaine, which was pressed very flat and painted for camouflage," the customs spokesperson explained: "The quantity of these cocaine pictures alone would have resulted in a single dose for as many people as fit into the sold-out stadium of 1. FC Cologne." Further investigations are being conducted by the Essen customs investigation office.

