Relocation to Friesdorf Have a look at the new WDR studio in Bonn
Bonn · The new WDR studio in Friesdorf has opened on the former Haribo site. Modern technical equipment and an open studio for the first time fill the office building.
“Everything is new today - our studio in Bonn Friesdorf, our Lokalzeit look and also the emergency room in Eitorf,” is how presenter Janine Breuer-Kolo opens WDR's current Lokalzeit program live from Bonn on Monday evening at 7.30 pm. This is new because it is no longer broadcast from the building of the former ZDF capital city studio in Lange Grabenweg, but from a modern open studio in an office building on the former Haribo site in Friesdorf.
Several hundred invited guests stand in the middle of WDR's new workplace and are welcomed to the opening ceremony by Head of Department Markus Gerlach and Bonn Editorial Director Johannes Duchrow. In brief discussions with WDR Director General Tom Buhrow, Mayor Katja Dörner and the District Administrator of the Euskirchen district, Markus Ramers, the relevance and presence of local, serious media on all platforms is particularly emphasized in today's world. The fact that WDR has invested in this location is a sign of this.
First open plan WDR studio in Bonn
The new studio offers a modern office space without fixed workstations. In the middle of the open space there is a large meeting table and a small button from which the various WDR platforms can be accessed directly from the newsroom when current events occur, says Duchrow. The new studio makes spatial boundaries disappear and connects the production, editorial and newsroom departments. “The large space allows us to communicate much more quickly via the various digital, television and radio channels,” says Duchrow.
In the old building, where the staff used to say prayers every evening that the old technology would still hold, says Duchrow, the Lokalzeit studio was located in a closed room. That is now history. As the first open WDR local studio, the studio from which the regional program is produced every evening merges seamlessly into a room with an open kitchen and small work islands. Conferences are held at the coffee counter.
WDR converts office building into ultra-modern studio
The open concept works well, as there are hardly any colleagues on site in the evening at broadcasting time. The control room, from which the technology such as camera and sound is controlled, works next door from its closed control center. This means they don't get in each other's way. Close-talking microphones have also been installed, says Duchrow. In the past, studios had to be specially built. With today's technology, an office building can be converted into a studio. For example, LED spotlights are used, which avoid the build-up of heat, says the studio manager.
WDR produces content for the programs WDR aktuell, Lokalzeit and WDR 2 on less than 1000 square meters, focusing as usual on the stories of people from Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district. “We don't see ourselves as a news program for the region, but rather take a look behind the scenes and shed light on topics about protagonists who don't necessarily work at the political level,” says Duchrow. International and supra-regional events such as the recent preliminary meeting for the next climate conference are broadcast directly to ARD from Bonn and published.
Around 100 employees work for the location
WDR employs ten permanent staff in Bonn in the editorial department and 27 in the production and technology departments. There are also around 50 freelancers. “All employees have moved with us,” says Duchrow. Journalists, cameramen, editors, media designers, image engineers, documentarians, recording managers and colleagues with commercial training work at the local studio in Bonn.
(Original text: Alessandra Fahl; Translation: Mareike Graepel)