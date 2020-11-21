More stores to follow : Hawaiian restaurant opens in “Urban Soul” complex

The “Urban Soul” complex at the main train station is coming to life. The Motel One opens next week. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn A Hawaiian restaurant has opened in the new “Urban Soul” complex located near Bonn Central Station. A Motel One, also located at the main train station, will follow next week.

The Hawaiian restaurant “Ma’loa" opened on Thursday in the “Urban Soul” complex at Bonn’s main train station. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will operate initially on a take-out basis only. According to the press office for the complex, other stores are soon to follow.

A Motel One will open with 235 rooms at the beginning of next week. At the beginning of 2021, the Sander restaurant will open in the new building called Lifestyle House.

The stone paving work around the building is well underway, and the "Piazza" is finished. Recently, the new elevator constructed by the investor has also been put into operation, making it possible to reach the main level and the city center barrier-free. As reported, the "Alte Bahnhofsgarage" on Münsterstrasse has been open since last week following a refurbishment. It offers around 90 parking spaces.

A total of more than 350 public parking places are in the area, including the parking garage on Rabinstrasse. In December, 200 bicycle parking spaces will be added at Rabinstrasse.