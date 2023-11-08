Bonn taxi driver publishes anecdotes He chauffeured ex-chancellors and Bond villains

The 1970s and 1980s were a glorious time for Bonn taxi drivers, as they were always able to do good business with members of the Bundestag and members of the 150 or so associations based in Bonn, as well as many other passengers. Triller also had unforgettable encounters with prominent actors. One of his "most beautiful" night trips brought him together with Didi Hallervorden in the 1980s. The latter had just been a guest at a Green Party election party in the Biskuithalle when he got into Triller's taxi in the early hours of the morning. "Hallervorden said that there was only warm beer at the election party and asked me if I knew a place where you could get a cold beer now. It was five o'clock in the morning, but I actually remembered a pub nearby that I knew was still open. When I got there, Hallervorden asked me if I would like a beer. When he saw that the pub had a marvellous view of a market hall, he invited me to join him for breakfast. Hallervorden was deeply impressed by the scenery and said that the place reminded him of a market hall in Paris - only in miniature.