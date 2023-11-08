Bonn taxi driver publishes anecdotes He chauffeured ex-chancellors and Bond villains
Bonn · Taxi driver Christoph Triller has a lot to tell about unforgettable experiences and curious characters on journeys through Bonn at night. 50 years of driving taxis – that's quite a lot. Triller has used the forced break due to coronavirus to write down 70 stories.
Christoph Triller has been travelling the streets of Bonn at night for over 50 years. He has transported a wide variety of passengers in his taxi - from high-ranking politicians and internationally successful actors and singers to everyday people with often no less exciting life stories. Udo Lindenberg, Uwe Seeler, Udo Jürgens, Thomas Gottschalk: all of them have travelled in Triller's taxi. However, the pandemic marked the beginning of a very difficult time for him, with a lack of passengers and therefore a lack of income. "The ceiling fell on my head at home. So I had time to write down some encounters. I sat down in the kitchen and wrote down a few exciting and funny experiences by hand," reports Triller.
Within two years, he had written 70 short stories, which the taxi driver initially gave to a few good friends to read. They were so fascinated by the experiences during the night journeys that they encouraged Triller to summarise the stories in a book and publish them. He published his book through the self-publishing company Bookmundo Direct - all on his own initiative and with the support of a few acquaintances such as Nicole Kayser, who took on the editing. In the 160-page book "Bonner Nächte im Taxi - 50 Jahre gelebte Geschichte(n)", readers can immerse themselves in Bonn's city history. This is because the cross-section of Triller's passengers also reflects the history of Bonn. When Bonn was the federal capital, members of the Bundestag travelled on and off Triller's buses. "I drove Willy Brandt and Kurt-Georg Kiesinger after they became chancellor," reports Triller. Joschka Fischer also sat in his car as a member of the Bundestag in the 1980s. The memories are not always positive: "Joschka Fischer didn't give a tip back then. Yet he drove a taxi himself for a year during his student days in Frankfurt," marvels Triller.
Glorious times
The 1970s and 1980s were a glorious time for Bonn taxi drivers, as they were always able to do good business with members of the Bundestag and members of the 150 or so associations based in Bonn, as well as many other passengers. Triller also had unforgettable encounters with prominent actors. One of his "most beautiful" night trips brought him together with Didi Hallervorden in the 1980s. The latter had just been a guest at a Green Party election party in the Biskuithalle when he got into Triller's taxi in the early hours of the morning. "Hallervorden said that there was only warm beer at the election party and asked me if I knew a place where you could get a cold beer now. It was five o'clock in the morning, but I actually remembered a pub nearby that I knew was still open. When I got there, Hallervorden asked me if I would like a beer. When he saw that the pub had a marvellous view of a market hall, he invited me to join him for breakfast. Hallervorden was deeply impressed by the scenery and said that the place reminded him of a market hall in Paris - only in miniature.
Triller also has fond memories of an encounter with actor Gert Fröbe. When Triller drove him to the Sternhotel am Markt and a cat crossed the road on the way there, they both realised that they were big cat lovers. They quickly became engrossed in a conversation about the four-legged friends, which they continued long after they had reached their destination. When Gert Fröbe happened to get into Triller's taxi again about six months later, the actor immediately recognised his taxi driver and was delighted to meet the "cat lover" again.
The Sheikh and the secret agent
However, it is often encounters with non-celebrities that have remained in Triller's memory for decades. In the book, the reader learns why a sheikh from Qatar loves Bonn more than anything and comes here several times a year, or how a supposed secret agent sent Triller across the entire city for several hours.
On Sunday, 26 November, Triller will present his book at a public reading in the "Session" pub. Incidentally, the 76-year-old wants to stop driving taxis at the end of this year and retire. Then there might be time to work on a sequel. There is certainly enough material, because according to Triller, many unusual encounters with passengers have not made it into the book. "I always come up with a new story," he reports.
"Bonner Nächte im Taxi - 50 Jahre gelebte Geschichte(n)" is published by Bookmundo Direct and can be ordered via the ISBN number 9789464858006.
Original text: Sebastian Flick
Translation: Mareike Graepel