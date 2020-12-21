Thomas Bieber : Head of Allergy Clinic at University Hospital in Bonn believes vaccination is safe

Info

Professor Dr. Dr. Thomas Bieber has been Director of the Clinic and Polyclinic for Dermatology at Bonn University Hospital since 1997. He was born in France, is married and has two daughters and a son. After studying medicine and biology in Strasbourg, he completed his further training as a dermatologist and allergologist at the Universities of Strasbourg (1982 to 1985) and Munich (1985 to 1988). He was a Heisenberg fellow of the German Research Foundation (1991 to 1994).

This was followed by a visiting professorship at the University of Vienna. From 2009 to 2011, he completed a Master's degree in Drug Regulatory Affairs (MDRA) at the University of Bonn. He also teaches this subject. Biber is also Director of the Christine Kühne-Center for Allergy Research and Education (CK-CARE), a research programme of the International Kühne Foundation, and a member of the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina. The main focus of his work is the research and treatment of chronic skin diseases such as neurodermatitis. His special interest is the development of new medicines.