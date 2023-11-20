Planning in Bonn Headroom at Rheinallee railway bridge too low for new electric buses
Bad Godesberg · The municipal utilities are focussing on e-mobility. But the new buses are higher than the old ones. This can cause problems at some bridges in Bonn. The situation at Rheinallee in Bad Godesberg is particularly tricky.
Making public transport more emission-free is an important step on the road to the transport turnaround. To achieve this goal, the fleet of Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) and Regionalverkehr Köln (RVK) is to be converted to electric or hydrogen buses. But this could lead to difficulties in some cases because the bridges the buses will have to pass under must then have a clearance height of at least 3.50 metres. And in some places, they are lower.
■ The problem: The batteries of the electric buses are mostly installed on the roof. This means that the new vehicles will be higher than the current ones. This also applies to the hydrogen-powered buses. The tank for these is also located on the roof. "There are currently no signs that vehicles under 3.50 metres will be ready for series production and available on the market in sufficient numbers," says the council.
■ The process: Over the course of 2025, there will be more than 30 electric buses on Bonn's roads. According to the city council, by then, the clearance height of the bridges will have to be 3.50 metre - or the buses will have to use a different route temporarily. As this would not only result in longer journey times, but also higher costs, there is an "urgent need for action" at the critical points. To find out exactly where this is the case, an engineering firm was commissioned by SWB to survey the potentially critical railway bridges and show what options are available.
■ The initial situation: SWB's routes pass under a total of 120 bridge structures. These include 53 road bridges, 33 railway and tram bridges and 26 pedestrian and cycle bridges. There are also seven other different types of bridges and one tunnel. Six locations in and around Bonn are problematic because they have a clearance height of between 3 and 3.40 metres. Two of these are in the city district of Bonn and one each in Beuel, Bad Godesberg, Sankt Augustin and Bad Honnef.
■ Rheinallee: The biggest problem will be on Rheinallee, where the odd vehicle has already got stuck in the past. Various bus services pass under the railway overpass at the junction with Rüngsdorfer Straße. The structure is 3.40 metres high at the edge of the carriageway and 3.93 metres high at the apex. Signs warn that vehicles higher than three metres are not allowed to drive under the bridge. If two buses happen to meet there, they can only pass each other slowly and very tightly, according to the city council. In fact, they have to wait for each other to pass under the bridge "as close to the centre of the carriageway as possible". The engineering firm sees three options to alleviate the situation.
■ Option 1: According to the study, one option would be to only allow buses to travel in the centre of the road. This means widening the pavements so that there would only be one lane for both directions to use. As one-way traffic is ruled out, there would have to be traffic lights. The council believes this might work, but not before further investigations. For example, there would need to be prognoses for the future traffic flow in order to determine the impact on traffic and neighbouring roads. The "considerable civil engineering work" necessary to install the traffic lights should also not be ignored.
■ Variant 2: The second proposal envisages rebuilding the bridge so that it is higher at the periphery. As far as the railway company is concerned, there is no need for this, so the city would have to bear the costs entirely on its own. This is one reason why the administration is not considering this option for the time being. Another reason is that it would not be completed until after 2025 in view of the planning and construction time.
■ Option 3: The third proposal, to lower the road, is the one favoured by the city administration. They say that there are no drainage pipes or pipes for gas or pressurised water in the way at the location. A rough concept has therefore already been drawn up. This provides for the foundation base of the bridge abutments - i.e. the ground surface on which the foundations are placed - to be "reinforced by means of grouting so that the road can then be lowered in the relevant area". The pavements would remain at their current level and would be protected from the carriageway, for instance with railings and a kerb.
According to rough estimates by the city authorities, lowering the road would cost a good 2.48 million euros in total. Should the conversion not take place in time, however, "there will be significantly higher operating costs", the administration points out. These would have to be offset by the city. Incidentally, if the third option were to be realised, it would be a first for Bonn. "The city of Bonn has never lowered a road before," says Isabel Klotz from the city's press office.
■ Am Propsthof: There are no real problems on the Am Propsthof bus route in Bonn. The railway overpass there, which was initially classed as problematic, is actually high enough - even if the signage says otherwise. The solution is simple: two signs are being replaced.
■ Konrad-Zuse-Platz: In Beuel, the railway overpass that crosses Konrad-Zuse-Platz is too low for electric buses. According to the municipality, little can be achieved in terms of construction. The only option would be to rebuild the bridge. The administration is therefore proposing that the affected bus 606 take a different route - via Karl-Duwe-Straße to Oberkassel station. There it will turn round and no longer continue to Ramersdorf as before.
(Orig. text: Ayla Jacob / Translation: Jean Lennox)