Weather outlook Heatwave rolling towards Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region · Day by day until the weekend, temperatures are on the rise in and around Bonn, with the 30-degree mark set to be broken from Friday. The outlook for the next few days.
It's going to be hot in Bonn and the surrounding region: the meteorologists of the German Weather Service (DWD) are predicting temperatures of up to 34 degrees on Saturday. By Sunday night, however, the fun could be over again. Clouds will increase and, according to the forecast, there could be showers and thunderstorms. People in NRW will have to be prepared for changeable weather until the high summer temperatures arrive.
On Friday, temperatures could crack the 30-degree mark, with the DWD expecting maximum values between 29 and 31 degrees. It will also remain clear to sunny. Friday is also likely to remain free of precipitation.