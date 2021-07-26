Weather forecast : Heavy rainfall possible again this week

The area could see some heavy rainfall again this week. Foto: dpa/Stefan Sauer

Bonn/Region Although it rained last weekend, the flood-affected regions were spared another disaster. But weather forecasters say there may also heavy rain in store for this week.

Great sense of relief in North Rhine-Westphalia: All the regions which were hit by the massive storm around ten days ago have been spared from another disaster, despite isolated cells of heavy rainfall. "The control center is not aware of any significant incidents (arising from the latest rainfall)," a spokeswoman for the North Rhine-Westphalian Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, localized thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible starting on Monday afternoon. In Rhineland-Palatinate, the weather also remains unstable. The German Weather Service could not rule out thunderstorms and heavy rain for the coming week. Monday is expected to start out dry, with more clouds moving in over the course of the day. According to the forecasts, they will bring showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is also to be expected is some areas.

For areas where flooding can occur, such as on the Ahr, "every bucket of water per square meter is too much," said meteorologist Jaqueline Kernn. For Tuesday, she expects a mixture of sun, clouds and rain showers. Forecasts say temperatures will reach up to 27 degrees in Rhineland-Palatinate. In areas where thunderstorms occur, the temperature could drop when the winds pick up.