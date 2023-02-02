Trouble in the nature reserve : Illegal mountain bike trail in Wolfsbach Valley removed

Foto: Holger Willcke

Heidebergen Ramps, bridges and steep curves: unknown people have built an illegal mountain bike trail in the Wolfsbachtal nature reserve in Holzlar. The City of Bonn is now dismantling the trail so that animals and plants are not disturbed.

By chance, employees of the City of Bonn discovered an illegal mountain bike trail in the Wolfsbachtal nature reserve in Heidebergen weeks ago. "The sight was eerie and horrific. The whole forest is defaced and littered," says Bettina Molly, head of the Lower Nature Conservation Authority of the City of Bonn.

Sawed-off tree stumps, massive earth movements and a covered seating area have shocked the city's nature conservationists. "The extent of the destruction is enormous," explains Sandra Paul from the Office for Environment and Urban Greenery.

More and more people are mountain biking in Bonn's forests - but often they ride off the public paths and build their own trails. This is an increasing problem for the sensitive nature.

"The trails in the Wolfsbach Valley consist of steep curves, ramps, jumps and bridges built with stones, earth, deadwood and trees from nearby forest areas, among other things. This significantly reshapes the terrain and, at worst, destroys the sensitive habitats of numerous animal and plant species," says Molly.

Illegal trails cause significant damage to nature

Similar to heavily frequented illegal trails, the forest soil becomes compacted in the area of the frequently used trails, so that rainwater can no longer be absorbed there and runs off superficially. This means that the trees cannot utilise the water, which is problematic in view of the increasingly frequent dry phases.

Root damage can lead to trees no longer absorbing important nutrients and thus dying. When trails are created, branches and smaller trees are often removed in order to be able to use the trail. However, when branches are removed, this can lead to permanent damage to the trees. Natural regeneration in particular - the next generation of trees - are the losers here.

In addition, wild animals are disturbed: Some are so shy that they no longer pass the frequently used and constantly changing trails, which reduces their habitat. Most animals are nocturnal and crepuscular and need quiet protected zones, especially during the day.

Natural stream course with riparian forest

The Wolfsbachtal nature reserve between Gielgen and Heidebergen, which covers about 13 hectares, is a particularly valuable habitat for various animal and plant species. Giant horsetail and marsh marigold grow in the natural stream valley, for example, and there are also small and black woodpeckers. The floodplain forest with its typical herb layer is protected as a habitat type at European level. Furthermore, the nature reserve is of outstanding importance for the nationwide biotope network and has a high bioclimatic significance as a cold air production area.

Clarification and dismantling of illegal trails

In the Wolfsbach Valley, an area of about 2600 square metres is affected by mountain bike use. In consultation with the Regional Forestry Office, the Office for the Environment and Urban Greenery will remove all illegally constructed facilities on urban forest land in order to restore the original condition in the nature reserve as best as possible.

The urban forestry office has already had to remove illegally erected trails repeatedly in the past. These removals are accompanied by education of mountain bikers in the urban forest. Educational work will also be carried out in the future: For example, on 19 March, another information day will be held in the Ennert forest as a joint event of the Lower Nature Conservation Authority, the Bonn/Rhein-Erft Biological Station and the NRW State Forestry and Timber Office.

Feasibility study for legal route

In order to relieve the forests and reduce illegal trails, the City of Bonn commissioned a feasibility study for a legal mountain bike trail on the Venusberg. In the study, different variants of official mountain bike trails were examined, compared and evaluated.

Following a decision by the environmental committee, the study for nature-compatible mountain biking is now to be continued. In the process, impacts on nature and landscape are to be determined and evaluated, and aspects of species protection law are to be taken into account. Further information on mountain biking in Bonn is available at www.bonn.de/mountainbiken.

Rules of conduct for nature conservation areas

It is forbidden to leave the paved paths in nature reserves. Furthermore, animals must not be disturbed or injured and plants must not be removed or damaged. The construction of structures such as ramps and redoubts, additional paths and the heaping up and digging up of earth material is generally prohibited. The construction of bridges and dams along streams is an interference with the natural water balance and is not permitted. Leaving rubbish behind is also prohibited.

Violations constitute administrative offences which, according to the City of Bonn, can be punished with fines of up to 50,000 Euro.

Nature reserve since 2004

The Wolfsbach Valley Nature Reserve was established in June 2004 and is located between Gielgen and Heidebergen. With a size of about 13 hectares, the area is one of the smaller nature reserves in Bonn. The purpose of the protected status is to safeguard a stream valley worthy of preservation. The near-natural watercourse runs through a valley with steep valley edges and seepage pools. In the valley area there is a forest of alders and ash trees. The riparian vegetation is rich in species and has a characteristic character. The area is home to numerous endangered animals and plants on the Red List. For example, the fire salamander has an important breeding ground here. hol