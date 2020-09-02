Virologist from Bonn : Hendrik Streeck "shocked" about hostility against Spahn

"Jens Spahn is the Minister of Health who had already actively tackled many problems before the pandemic and did not get lost in bureaucracy. For me as a politician, he stands for the fact that this pandemic can only be managed together. The attack was therefore an attack on all of us. But the hostility also showed "that the virus has become political and that measures need to be better explained, evaluated and implemented“.
Spahn had been attacked and insulted by demonstrators on the fringes of an election campaign in Bergisch Gladbach near Cologne. According to the ministry, he was shouted at and spat at after the event on Saturday. The federal government and the CDU leadership have condemned the incident. Only last week, Spahn had been disturbed during an appearance in Wuppertal.
