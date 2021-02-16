NRW Minister of the Interior
:
Herbert Reul tested positive for Corona
Düsseldorf So far, no minister from the cabinet of North Rhine-Westphalia had been tested positive for the corona virus. Now there is a first case.
Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) has become the first minister in the North Rhine-Westphalian state government to test positive for the coronavirus in a rapid test.
"The minister is doing well under the circumstances, he is conducting official business from home," a ministry spokeswoman announced Monday.
Translation: Mareike Graepel