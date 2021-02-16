NRW Minister of the Interior : Herbert Reul tested positive for Corona

North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul has been infected with the corona virus. Foto: dpa/Henning Kaiser

Düsseldorf So far, no minister from the cabinet of North Rhine-Westphalia had been tested positive for the corona virus. Now there is a first case.

Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) has become the first minister in the North Rhine-Westphalian state government to test positive for the coronavirus in a rapid test.

"The minister is doing well under the circumstances, he is conducting official business from home," a ministry spokeswoman announced Monday.

Original text: dpa