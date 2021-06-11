New restaurant : Here is what you’ll find at “Sander” in Urban Soul

Esther Schorn and Jelle Greijn in the restaurant “Sander” in Urban Soul. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn The “Sander” restaurant is now open for business in the Urban Soul piazza in Bonn. It plans to offer tastings and cooking classes in the future. Here, we introduce the restaurant and what it has to offer.

The Sander’s family-run business is located in Wiebelsheim (Rhineland-Palatinate) and has been active in the food production and catering services industry for 45 years. Now they have opened a restaurant in Bonn under the same name, in the Urban Soul complex near Bonn central train station.

General Manager Jelle Greijn and his team are anxious for the day when they can welcome their guests not only on the terrace (160 seats), but also in the stylish, spacious interior (also 160 seats) of their restaurant.

Oak tables, black upholstered chairs, gray stone flooring interspersed with oak parquet, gigantic room dividers with cozy accessories, lounge areas, a long "community table" and lots of fresh flowers make the hall-like space an interior design showcase. On the way upstairs, a quote from Oscar Wilde is emblazoned on the wall in white neon lights. Upstairs is an event space for special occasions, including a kitchen and lounge area. "We also plan to hold cooking classes and tastings here," Greijn explains.

Chef Jascha Händle, who is also the kitchen director of Sander Restaurants, describes his approach as "fresh, healthy and regional". The temporary menu, which has been reduced because of Covid, includes flamed salmon fillet with smoked cream, rocket salad and grilled potatoes (18.90 euros), Angus burger (200 grams) with coleslaw and fries (16.90 euros), sweet potato gnocchi with peanut pesto, tomatoes, carrots, pumpkin seeds and kidney beans (14.50 euros) or the salad bowl "Unsere Portion Glück" (including quinoa and bulgur salad) for 11.90 euros. For dessert, Händle recommends the lukewarm chocolate cake with orange-mango ice cream and berries (8.50 euros).

Peters Kölsch (0.2l for 1.90 euros) and Jever Pils (0.3l for 2.90 euros) are on tap, and Allgäuer Büble wheat beer (4.30 euros) comes in a half-liter bottle.

For the time being, there are seven open wines available (0.2l from 3.90 euros), e.g. Pinot Gris from Gunderloch (Rheinhessen) for 5.80 euros. Between 4 and 8 p.m. there is a special: a bottle of Pinot Blanc or Pinot Noir, plus a bottle of mineral water and potato chips for 15.50 euros.

(Orig. text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)