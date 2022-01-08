Covid statistics : Here is where Covid-19 numbers are on the rise in Bonn

In Bonn, the number of Covid-19 cases has increased dramatically recently. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn After the number of cases decreased for a while, Bonn is experiencing a strong increase of Covid-19 infections again. On Friday, the incidence was 335.5. In individual districts, the incidences have increased even more, as our data analysis shows.

The city of Bonn has seen a dramatic increase in Covid-19 numbers in recent days. Since the beginning of the week, the incidence has risen by more than 100, with the city reporting an incidence of 335.5 on Friday. On Monday, it was just under 220. A look at the development of the incidence rate in Bonn shows that the numbers have been on the rise since the turn of the year. The figures from the State Center for Health in North Rhine-Westphalia clearly show the increase.

The incidence rates in some of Bonn's districts are even higher, as a look at the figures for the 62 statistical districts shows - the information being published by the city with a delay of a few days. The cut-off date for the analysis was January 3. The daily figures in the districts are therefore likely to be somewhat higher.

Dramatic increase in Covid-19 cases in Bonn

A look at the developments indicates that the situation in Bonn remains serious. According to official data from the city, 855 people in Bonn were infected with the virus within a week of when the data analysis was published. This Friday, the number was already at 1,109 new infections within the past seven days. By way of comparison: Shortly before Christmas on December 21, the number of cases within seven days was 725. The last time the number of cases was so high was at the beginning of December, with an incidence of over 330 and more than 1,000 new infections per week. At that time, however, the infection figures were in a downward spiral. At present, they are rising dramatically.

In our current assessment, the city center of Bonn with the districts of Münsterviertel, Rheinviertel, Talviertel, and Koblenzer Tor stands out in particular. Here, the seven-day incidence rates were well above 500 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Compared with the end of the year, the number of cases here rose sharply. With 37 new infections in the past seven days, Bonn's Talviertel in the southern part of the city took the top spot. In terms of incidence, the Zentrum-Rheinviertel is ahead with 557.6.

The incidence rates also rose sharply in many other districts in Bonn. In 22 of them, it rose by at least 100 points. Only two districts, Neu-Duisdorf and Obermehlem, had an incidence of less than 100.

In the north of Bonn, where case numbers are usually comparatively high, the situation has eased somewhat. With the turn of the year, the numbers in Neu-Tannenbusch and Graurheindorf decreased. In Auerberg, the incidence dropped significantly by more than 200, but the extent to which a decrease in testing over the holidays plays a role here is unclear.

At the beginning of November, an initial micro-geographical analysis of the city in cooperation with the Bonn research institute Infas 360, the university and the university hospital revealed that socially disadvantaged population groups are more affected by infections than others. Lower income classes, densely populated areas and a high proportion of migrants are significant characteristics of vulnerable groups in which the virus has spread fairly easily.

Overall, a look at the city map reveals a more heterogeneous picture than in the last wave of Covid-19. The densely populated areas in the north of Bonn continue to be severely affected by the pandemic, but they no longer stand out as much as in the past. In the meantime, there are areas in all four city districts that have been particularly badly affected. In the municipality of Bad Godesberg, Pennenfeld (400.4) and Lannesdorf (393.5) were in the lead. The Hardtberg borough recorded the highest incidences in Ückesdorf (374.4) and Lengsdorf (345.7). In Beuel, Hoholz stands out with an incidence of 513, followed by Holtorf with 397.3.

Orig. text: Andreas Dyck