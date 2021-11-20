GA listing : Here is where you can ice skate in Bonn and the region

There are a few different possibilities for ice skating in Bonn, Cologne and the region. Foto: Thilo Schmuelgen

Bonn It’s that time of year again: With cooler weather coming, many people are keen to get out and do some ice skating. Here are some places where you can go ice skating in Bonn and the region or even try the sport of Eisstockschiessen, which is somewhat similar to curling.

Bonn on Ice

The ice skating season at the Stadtgarten is scheduled to begin on November 19, opening at 5 p.m. The rink will be open until January 16. “Bonn on Ice" offers 1,300 square meters of ice surface. With a roof overhead, skaters are protected against wind and rain. Those who do not want to venture onto the ice having never skated before, can take an ice skating course. Those who wish can also try their hand at Eisstockschiessen (not exactly the same as curling but somewhat similar). “Bonn on Ice” offers five covered lanes, which can be booked on the homepage. Also on site will be mulled wine and a snack bar. As of this writing, 3G regulations apply for those visiting the ice rink.

Address: Stadtgarten, you can get there with tram lines 16, 63 and 66, use the "Universität/Markt" stop.

Opening hours: Opening on November 19, 2021, Sundays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christmas Day and Boxing Day from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., New Year's Eve 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., New Year's Day from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: 6 euros/adults and 4 euros/children from three to 11 years (2 hours), children up to 3 years free of charge, skate rental: 6 euros per pair, skating courses cost 6.50 euros plus admission.

Icedome in Troisdorf

The Icedome in Troisdorf is an indoor ice arena. It is open daily and offers skating lessons. Every day during open skating hours, beginners or returning skaters who are still a little wobbly on the ice can get assistance. More information about the courses can be found on the Icedome's homepage. But those who just want to skate a few laps are also welcome. 3G proof is required for entry. Masks are mandatory except on the skating rink.

Address: Icedome, Uckendorfer Straße 135, Troisdorf, Germany.

Opening hours: Mornings: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Afternoons/evenings: Monday 2 to 4:15 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday 2 to 4:30 p.m., Friday 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday 7 to 10 p.m. and Sunday starting at 6 p.m. (A note on the website says it will be closed from Mon., Dec. 13 to Wed.Dec. 15 due to filming).

Admission: Monday to Friday 5.50 euros, Saturday and Sunday 6.50 euros, children up to and including four years free, skate rental 4.50 euros.

Ice skating with “Heinzelmännchen” on the Heumarkt in Cologne.

With a length of almost 110 meters, the skating rink at the Heumarkt is one of the largest outdoor rinks. It is open from November 22 through January 9. Located in the Heinzelmännchen market (Heinzelmännchen being the elves of Cologne from a famous storybook), the ice rink on Cologne's Heumarkt welcomes skaters onto the ice every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those who are reluctant to take to the ice with ice skates can try their hand at Eisstockschiessen on five rinks.

Address: Heumarkt Cologne

Opening hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., closed Dec. 24 and 25, Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: 7 euros/adults (Monday through Friday) and 8.50 euros/adults (Saturday, Sunday and holidays), 5.50 euros/children ages 5 to 12 and children under 5 are free. Skate rental: 5,50 euro/adult, 4,50 euro/children

Website in English: www.heinzels-wintermaerchen.de

Ice skating on the elevated track at Lentpark

The ice rink at Lentpark in Cologne offers an unusual perspective. The 260-meter-long and eight-meter-wide elevated ice rink runs through both the indoor ice rink and the indoor swimming pool. Besides the visual connection, there is also an ecological link between the ice rink and the swimming pool: the heat that is generated during the process of cooling the ice arena is used to heat the indoor pool. On Saturdays, a weekly ice skating party takes place from 7 to 10 pm. The Lentpark staff asks visitors to keep enough distance on the ice rink as well as in the other areas. With the exception of on the actual ice rink, masks must be worn.

Address: Lentpark, Lentstrasse 30, Cologne, Germany

Opening hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., noon to 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: limited time ticket: 8.10 euros/adults and 5.60 euros/youth under 18, 1 euro/children under 6 (2 hours), Day ticket: 11.70 euros/adults and 7.60 euros/youth, 1.60 euros/children under 6, Skate rental: 5.50 euros/person.

Ice skating/ curling at the Playa in Cologne

It doesn’t sound like an ice skating place. But in Cologne, as we all know, things are a little different. Where beach volleyball players hit their balls over the net in summer, an ice rink is set up from November 12, 2021 to January 16, 2022. There will be a winter village with ice skating and Eisstockschiessen outdoors. Also on site is a cozy bonfire and mulled wine to enjoy in good company. The Eisstockschiessen rinks can be rented until later in the evening on the homepage. The area is just a stone's throw from the Rhein-Energie Stadium.

Address: Playa in Cologne, Junkersdorfer Strasse 1, Cologne, Germany.

Opening hours: Winter Village: Tuesday through Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eisstockschiessen: Monday through Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday 12 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m., Sunday 5 to 9 p.m.

Admission: Eisstockschiessen: one rink costs 85 euros per hour (55 euros/hour for families on Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m.), which includes 8 curling sticks. Ice skating: 3.50 euros/person, children up to 6 years free, skate rental: 3 euros/person.

Zeche Zollverein

The coking plant will once again become the backdrop for the Zollverein skating rink from December 4, 2021 to January 9, 2022. For four weeks, the Zollverein Foundation will again offer ice skating fun. The ice rink stretches 150 meters along the coke ovens and chimneys at the Zollverein coking plant. In the evening, special lighting creates a warm atmosphere, and food and drink stands offer refreshments, including hot drinks and snacks. On selected days, there is even an ice disco. As a company event or an annual sporting competition among friends, Eisstockschiessen is also on the calendar. Early registration at eisbahn@zollverein.de is recommended. The corona protection regulations in force from December 4 will be observed, according to the Zollverein Foundation.

Address: Zollverein Eisbahn, Areal C [Kokerei], Druckmaschinengleis [C74], Kokereiallee, 45141 Essen

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from December 4 - 23, 2021 from 3 to 8 p.m., December 26, 2021 to January 9, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (on ice disco Saturdays the regular opening time is reduced by two hours), Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed on December 24, 25, 31, 2021, December 26, 2021 and January 1, 2022 open from 1 to 8 p.m.

Admission: 7 euros/adults and 5 euros/children up to 14 years, pupils, students, trainees (day ticket), skate rental: 3 euros/person.

This is a listing of ice skating rinks which does not claim to be complete or follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. Is an ice skating rink or arena missing in this listing? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.

( Orig. text: GA; Translation: ck)