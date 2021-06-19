GA listed : Here’s where you can pick your own strawberries in and around Bonn

It's easy to buy a bag of apples from the supermarket. But if you want to pick your own strawberries, apples, and other fruits yourself and know where they come from, there are places to go in Bonn and the surrounding area, also during the pandemic. Even in the city, there are fruit and nut trees where anyone can help themselves. The nationwide platform mundraub.org offers information about where these areas with free offerings are to be found. It’s all legal, of course.
Bioland-Hof Apfelbacher in Bornheim
At the Bioland-Hof Apfelbacher, strawberries can still be picked in the next few days. Even in the last week of June, self-picking will likely still be possible.
The planned dates:
Saturday, June 19, 2021: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, June 21 to Wednesday, June 23: from 4 to 7 p.m. each day.
The operators of the farm advise visitors that to protect against the coronavirus, a mask must be worn at the checkout and minimum distances should be observed throughout the field. Other fruits and vegetables are also available at the farm, depending on the season.
Engels-Hof in Troisdorf, Niederkassel and Bornheim
You can pick your own strawberries at all three Engels-Hof locations. Here are the opening hours and locations:
Niederkassel-Rheidt location: Marktstrasse/Am Erdbeerfeld, picking daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The farm store at the location is also open daily from 8 am to 8 pm.
Troisdorf-Kriegsdorf location: Offenbachstrasse, picking daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Troisdorf-Eschmar location: Street zur Mühle, picking daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
At the site in Rheidt, there are not only strawberries. Depending on the season, visitors can also pick sweet and sour cherries, raspberries, currants, blueberries, blackberries, gooseberries, apples, plums and mirabelles from June to October.
Engels Farm reminds visitors that masks are required on the grounds. Visitors should also observe the distance of 1.50 meters and are not allowed to picnic on the premises.
Cherries can be found in various places in the city. Often it is just one cherry tree on its own. We list some of them here:
In Bad Godesberg at the central cemetery at the level of Gotenstrasse.
On the Venusberg on "Apfelallee" at Kiefernweg near the university hospital.
In Duisdorf at Helmholzstrasse near the parking lot of the Helmholtz-Gymnasium, as well as on the school grounds between main building and gymnasium.
In Hardtberg on Pascalstrasse behind the Hardtberghalle in the direction of Konrad-Adenauer-Damm.
In Beuel between Königswinterer Strasse and Platanenweg on Bröltalbahnweg, on the grounds of the Pantheon Theater and the Altes Malersaal on Siegburger Strasse.
In Holzlar between the street An Tiebes Eiche and Holzlarer Strasse.
In Villich-Müldorf between Willi-Graf-Ring and Sankt Augustiner Strasse.
Plum trees in Bonn
Plum trees can grow up to ten meters high, which makes picking them a real challenge. The fruits are ripe as soon as they have reached their dark purple color. Plum trees are located in the following places:
In Hardtberg between Konrad-Adenauer-Damm/corner of René-Schickele-Strasse, Heilsbachstrasse as well as on Grimmgasse.
In Duisdorf Im Burgacker and at Ludwig-Richter-Strasse in front of the school grounds.
At the new Ippendorf cemetery and on Ippendorfer Allee at the fork in the road to Stationsweg.
At the Werner Melzer Haus between the large flower meadows and the Bad Godesberg sewage plant.
Several trees can also be found between the banks of the Rhine and Landgrabenweg in Ramersdorf.
In the recreational park Rheinaue on the Beuel side as well as along Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Strasse.
Apple trees in Bonn
If you want to pick apples in late summer, you will find apple trees in these places:
On the Venusberg between Sertürner Strasse and Kiefernweg.
At the new Ippendorf cemetery and on Ippendorfer Allee between the stadion and Engelsbachschule
On Karl-Legien-Strasse between Graurheindorf and Castell.
A small apple grove with sweet apples is in Limperich on Weinbergweg between the dog playground and the Weinberg Terassen.
At the Wilhelm-Spiritus-Ufer in the Südstadt between Kanzler Teehaus and the Bonn Rowing Club.
In the Rheinaue between Petra-Kelly-Allee, the A562 and the Rhine bank.
At the Hindenburgplatz in Dottendorf.
At Dorotheenstrasse in the Nordstadt, and between Weiherstrasse and Franzstrasse.
In the Wichelshof neighborhood between the Rhine bank and Römerstrasse.
Nut trees in Bonn
In Schwarzrheindorf on Arnoldstrasse, Petrusstrasse and Clemensstrasse.
In the Rheinaue near the riverbanks and on Theaterplatz in Bad Godesberg.
At Stralsunder Weg in Tannenbusch.
On Derlestrasse in Duisdorf.
At Engländerweg on the city border with Hersel.
At the southern cemetery near the street In der Raste and near Servatiusstrasse.
In the southern part of the city on Prinz-Albert-Strasse.
Sweet chestnuts in Bonn
Throughout the city there are also quite a few chestnut trees. They mainly ripen up in October and can be collected after falling from the trees.
Throughout the recreational park Rheinaue on the Beuel side.
On Röttgener Weg in the Kottenforst near the parking lot Venner Allee.
Behind the sports field in Duisdorf.
On the Venusberg on Kiefernweg, Am Paulshof and on Robert-Koch-Strasse.
This is a listing that does not claim to be complete or follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a place missing in the listing? Send us an email to online@ga.de.
(Orig. text: GA / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)
