More than four years of construction work : Highway 555 to be rehabilitated starting in spring 2022

Region The Autobahn GmbH plans to invest around 40 million Euro in the 555 autobahn. However, motorists between Bonn and Cologne will have to prepare for protracted traffic obstructions in return.

Motorists must prepare for traffic obstructions on one of the most important routes in the region from spring 2022. Autobahn GmbH announced on Wednesday, the comprehensive rehabilitation of the A 555 in Wesseling is to begin next year. The plan is to renew the roadway with a noise-reducing asphalt, build noise barriers, replace two underpasses and build a pumping station.

Four and a half years construction time

"The construction volume of the project, which is scheduled to take about four and a half years, amounts to around 40 million Euro," says Athanasios Mpasios, head of the Euskirchen field office of Autobahn GmbH. The construction work will affect the section between Brühler Straße heading south to the level of the Wesseling junction.

According to Autobahn GmbH, the construction project, which was actually planned for autumn of 2021, was initially postponed after the heavy rainfall and its effects in mid-July because the A 555 has since had to accommodate significantly more traffic as an alternative route on the left bank of the Rhine for the closed A 61.

Autobahn GmbH is confident that the construction of noise barriers and the use of noise-reducing asphalt will provide significant relief for the residential areas near the autobahn. Replacement underpasses will be required.

