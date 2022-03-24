Fire brigade call-out in Oberdollendorf : Hiker discovers fire in the Siebengebirge

On Wednesday afternoon, vegetation caught fire in the Dollendorf forest. A passer-by was able to alert the fire brigade in time. Foto: Ralf Klodt

Königswinter/Siebengebirge On Wednesday afternoon, a walker discovered a fire in the forest at the Dollendorfer Hardt. His timely alerting of the fire brigade prevented the flames from spreading.

A walker discovered a vegetation fire in the undergrowth in the forest at the Dollendorfer Hardt shortly after 2 pm on Wednesday. He then alerted the fire brigade, which arrived in time to prevent the fire from spreading. The fire was extinguished, the fire brigade told the GA.

According to the incident commander, the passer-by used a forest rescue point in the immediate vicinity of the fire site in an exemplary manner when raising the alarm. These points have a reference number that can be located by the emergency services and are marked at prominent locations throughout the Siebengebirge by signs with red outlines.

According to the fire brigade, an area of about 50 square metres fell victim to the flames. However, a much larger area could have easily caught fire without the prudence of the walker, according to the incident commander. The forest was very dry due to the lack of rainfall in recent weeks, and there was also a lot of dry branches on the forest floor, that had fallen down during the recent winter storms, which ignited easily. The fire brigade was not yet able to give any information about the cause of the fire.