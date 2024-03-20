Day trips Hiking tours and a visit to the Dutch border: five tips for excursions in the region

Children's laughter rings through the valley. Hard-working Easter bunnies hide 10,000 colorful treasures at the Eckenhagen Monkey and Bird Park at Easter. Nobody goes home without an Easter egg! The time for offspring is also coming. Lambs, chicks and little monkeys are announcing their arrival or have already been born. The new panoramic bridge offers a beautiful view of the Berberaffental valley. It ends at the pirate playground with escape tunnels for little buccaneers and an original pirate ship. The all-weather adventure hall with climbing labyrinth, trampolines and much more ensures that there is something to do in all kinds of weather. The fun Easter egg hunts for young and old take place on each day during the Easter holidays (29.3.-1.4.).