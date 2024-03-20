Day trips Hiking tours and a visit to the Dutch border: five tips for excursions in the region
Bonn/Region · The Moselle celebrates its award-winning long-distance hiking trail, Cologne Zoo has an elephant day, an Easter egg hunt welcomes everyone, and spring is awakening in the Dutch border town of Venlo.
Hike the Moselsteig Trail as it turns ten years old
Lots of events are coming up on the Moselle. Spring is approaching, the red vineyard peaches will soon be sprouting their first buds and visibly transforming the gray vineyards into a colorful landscape. The peach blossoms attract the first visitors to the Mosel region. You can hike or cycle through the sea of pink blossoms, and there is always a winery open when you need a break. The peaches of the Moselle even have their own website, a flower barometer shows what is in bloom. Most of the peach trees are in the Cochem region.
On April 13, the tenth anniversary of the Moselsteig Trail becomes the focus of tourism. The award-winning long-distance hiking trail follows the stretch of the Moselle River for 365 kilometers from Perl on the German-French-Luxembourg border to the Deutsches Eck in Koblenz. The entire region can be hiked in 24 stages, with the river and Riesling always in view. Many towns are organizing special hikes to mark the anniversary. Bernkastel-Kues is offering an anniversary tour on the eleventh stage of the Moselsteig Trail, the inaugural trail. Maximum number of participants: 160 hikers. Contribution towards expenses: 29 euros. And there is another reason to celebrate: the German Cyclists' Federation (ADFC) has just awarded the Moselle Cycle Route a four-star quality rating.
Info: Tel. (06531) 97 330; www.visitmosel.de; www.moselweinbergpfirsich.de
Easter egg hunt: wonderful fun for young and old
Children's laughter rings through the valley. Hard-working Easter bunnies hide 10,000 colorful treasures at the Eckenhagen Monkey and Bird Park at Easter. Nobody goes home without an Easter egg! The time for offspring is also coming. Lambs, chicks and little monkeys are announcing their arrival or have already been born. The new panoramic bridge offers a beautiful view of the Berberaffental valley. It ends at the pirate playground with escape tunnels for little buccaneers and an original pirate ship. The all-weather adventure hall with climbing labyrinth, trampolines and much more ensures that there is something to do in all kinds of weather. The fun Easter egg hunts for young and old take place on each day during the Easter holidays (29.3.-1.4.).
Info: Admission 19.70 euros; 17.70 euros (children); wagon rental 3.50 euros; Tel. (02265) 87 86, www.affen-und-vogelpark.de
Venlo: The Dutch town near the German border welcomes in spring
Whether you stay overnight or not: Venlo is one of the most popular excursion destinations for Rhinelanders. The Dutch border town on the Meuse River is heralding the arrival of spring these days and the city center is filled with life. People are milling about, visiting the street cafés around the town hall or on Maas boulevard. The stores show off their spring trends. There is a weekly market on the Monseigneur Nolensplein on Saturdays. Families can have fun in the Klein Zwitserland play park or at the Fun Forest climbing park. And Venlo is on the move: the popular "Venloop" meetings for walkers (March 23) and runners (March 24) will take place next weekend.
Info: www.venloverwoehnt.de; venloop.nl/en (English)
An icon of industrial heritage
The Zollern coal mine complex in Dortmund is a real gem. Its machine hall with the Art Nouveau portal is considered an icon of industrial heritage. The colliery is one of the eight sites of the LWL Industrial Museum and, of course, part of the Route of Industrial Heritage. The museum has an organized event almost every day. Sunday tours are popular, for example on March 24. Visitors will walk through the Montanium, the underground world. There, sounds, smells, darkness and other effects convey authentic impressions of the miners' working world. Physical phenomena underground are also illustrated.
Info: Tel. (0231) 69 61 211; www.zeche-zollern.lwl.org
Elephantastic
Cologne Zoo honors its elephants with a special day on March 24. Ten Asian elephants live in the Cologne Elephant Park, which at 20,000 square meters is the largest north of the Alps, according to the zoo. On Elephant Day, visitors of all ages can learn the key facts about the gray giants at information stations. Zookeeper talks are scheduled for 11:30 am and 2:30 pm. Elephant-themed hands-on activities are also planned. At the face-painting station, brave visitors can become a trunked animal in an instant. Guided tours around the elephant park start every hour. The guided tours behind the scenes are already fully booked.
Info: Tel. (0221) 567 99 100; www.koelnerzoo.de
(Original text: Heinz Dietl / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)