Historic celebration in Bonn city centre : Bonn celebrates the unveiling of the Beethoven statue

Lord Mayor Katja Dörner played the historical figure of Queen Victoria in the unveiling of the Beethoven statue. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The people of Bonn are still cheering the Beethoven statue on Münsterplatz 177 years after it was first unveiled. The historical scene was elaborately re-enacted on Sunday - with a parade featuring Lord Mayor Katja Dörner as Queen Victoria.

Sometimes you wish you could have been there for a historical event. One such event for many Bonners is probably the unveiling of the Beethoven Monument on 12 August 1845. You can't go back in time, but if you're enthusiastic enough, you can at least pretend to have been there. This became possible on Sunday on Münsterplatz, where the bronze Ludwig was once again ceremoniously greeted by city society and celebrities at its home.

It was done as pompously and historically correct as possible. "Loudspeakers and a lighting system, and that's supposed to be historic?" grumbled a passer-by who didn't want to stop for the event. Of course, none of this existed in the past, there were also certainly no Chinese living in Bonn in the audience and there was definitely no flat screen in the side aisle of the cathedral. But at least there were no mounted gendarmes before the service who with unharnessed horses to stop the riff raff from obstructing the invited guests on their way to the service.

Beethoven statue unveiled on Münsterplatz in Bonn

But be that as it may. Catherina Clostermann, who was watching with her family, was happy that the re-installation of the recently restored statue was being celebrated. She was curious to see how the unveiling would be staged. "I have a personal connection to it," she said. At the Beethoven-Gymnasium, on the 375th anniversary of the school (which was of course initially called something else) she had already acted out this event on stage with other pupils - she was Queen Victoria.

This role was now played by Lord Mayor Katja Dörner, who, unlike the original monarch, did not take part in the service in the Münster Basilica - she was in make-up at the time. She drove up in front of the post office in a carriage just like Prussian King Friedrich Wilhelm IV, alias Helmut Wiesner, and took up her position on the balcony with him. True to history, she did not make a face when it became apparent that the statue had its back turned to her.

This climax was heralded at the time by the sentence "Es falle die Hülle!" (The veils fall), uttered by Bonn university professor Heinrich Carl Breidenstein at the end of a very long speech. This speech, like the bronze statue of the composer, has endured the test of time and was read out by his great-great-grandson Paul Breidenstein.

Before that, there were interviews with historical personalities conducted by Birgit Landsberg and Jürgen Nimptsch on a stage next to the statue. Franz Liszt, alias Dirk Vianden, told anecdotes about the installation in the finest Viennese. Andreas Etienne played Gottfried Kinkel, who was a journalist at the original unveiling. He explained that at the time everything was done to keep within the budget when designing the statue. "Budget, do you still know the meaning of the word today?" he teased. And Rainer Pause, as Alexander von Humboldt, appealed for the ministries that now remain in Bonn to stay there.

Info Unveiling of the Beethoven Statue: Procession through Bonn The spectacle on Münsterplatz was preceded by a procession from the Hofgarten to the cathedral and a two-hour high mass celebrated by the city's dean Wolfgang Picken. Of course, musical director Markus Karas was looking for a solo bass player because he was missing one - historically correct, one came forward who happened to be sitting in the audience.25 Bonn clubs joined in and to make this a day that will be talked about for a long time in Bonn. Two spectators will probably not have particularly good memories as they collapsed in the midday heat and had to be attended to. But the first aiders from Malteser Hilfsdienst were hard to find - the city had only organised a handful of paramedics. The costumed participants and the spectators had to sit or stand in the midday sun for almost two hours. There was no shade at all in the seated area, and it got less and less decreasing on the rest of the square.The spectacle came to an end with the Bläck Fööss song "Du bes die Stadt" ("You are the city"), which had been adapted into "Du bist dä Ludwig unsre Bonner Jung" (“You are Ludwig, our Bonn boy”). All that remains are impressions: Women in lavish dresses and men in tailcoats and top hats, looking forward to the event like children. Lord Mayor Dörner, who cut a fine figure as the Queen even without speaking. People cheering for their Ludwig even after 177 years. And the heartfelt sigh of relief when a few clouds finally appeared in the sky and at least covered the relentless sun from time to time.

