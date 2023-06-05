Film with Anne Hathaway Hollywood team shooting for two and a half weeks in Wachtberg

No sooner had the Landpartie with its many tents been dismantled on the extensive grounds of Adendorf Castle than the film crew from the Cologne production company "augenschein" took control of the old walls. In the past few days, more and more large trucks have been coming to the moated castle to unload heavy equipment. What the GA had already reported exclusively in mid-May is now official: The Hollywood film "Mother Mary" (working title), which is aoso being produced by the American film studio A24, will be shot in parts in Adendorf. The film has an extremely prominent cast with Oscar winner Anne Hathaway ("Suddenly Princess", "The Devil Wears Prada") and Michaela Coel ("I May Destroy You"). As was announced at the end of May, American actor Hunter Schafer will also star in the film - she recently made headlines for attending an Oscar party almost naked. The film is being directed by David Lowery ("The Green Knight").