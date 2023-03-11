Area by the bus station : Homeless scene not accepting the Rondell, Kaiserplatz remains a hangout

The Rondell at the bus station has been open again since the end of February. However, there is not much going on there yet. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Last week, the City of Bonn reopened the roundabout at the bus station. The aim is for the homeless scene to move their hangout there. The situation at Kaiserplatz is supposed to relax. The approach is not yet working.

Apart from the usual through traffic, the Rondell at Bonn's bus station is still deserted. You only occasionally come across people having a beer. As reported, the city has had the area next to the entrance to the underground at the central bus station (ZOB) renovated in order to reopen it to the substance abuse and homeless scene. The administration hopes that this will ease the situation at Kaiserplatz and at the subway to Poppelsdorfer Allee. A good week ago, the city removed the construction fences and the square has been open to the public again.

The hangout of the scene at Kaiserplatz and the subway there led to an increase in complaints last year, which is why rounds of talks with residents and tradespeople have already taken place. At that time public order department boss Ralf Bockshecker announced that opening up the roundabout would be a possible solution. However, it is questionable whether this will ease the situation. Some passers-by at the Central Bus Station do not believe it will: "I go to the underground here all the time and I don't think it's good that the scene should now meet at the entrance," says a mother who does not want to be named and who is walking with her two small children. She already dislikes going through the pedestrian subway to Poppelsdorfer Allee.

REDESIGN OF THE BUS STATION City wants to take homeless scene into account The actual redesign of the Central Bus Station (ZOB) in Bonn is expected to be decided next year. According to the city, it is currently unclear how the area next to the entrance to the underground station will change during this redesign. Although the entrance to the underground station is to remain in principle, it will also be rebuilt. The situation of the homeless and substance abuse scene will in all cases be taken into account in the redesign of the ZOB, the press office confirms. Until then, the city will monitor further developments at the ZOB in close cooperation with Caritas, the Verein für Gefährdetenhilfe (VfG), the police and the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB).

Nelly Grunwald from the Association for Verein für Gefährdetenhilfe, VfG (Support for the Vulnerable) has noticed how the situation at Kaiserplatz has put a strain on the mood in Bonn. She therefore welcomes the fact that the city of Bonn wants to ease the situation by opening up the Rondell. But she wishes people would have more sympathy with her clients: "Why are people bothered about people who don't have a roof over their heads? They are far worse off than we are." The VfG clients themselves also feel unfairly treated. "We just feel pushed back and forth by the city here," says a man who regularly meets friends for a beer at the pedestrian subway. Others complain that they are all lumped together. This is reflected in the terminology used by the city, which talks about the "homeless and substance abuse" scene.

The city is aware of this problem. When asked, Isabel Klotz from the press office said she, too, was bothered by the social classification of the different population groups: "They are all citizens of the city". That is why their different interests must be taken into account. The city also does not want to dictate to the scene where they should meet. After a good week and a half, however, it is clear that the people approached have not yet moved their hangout towards the Rondell of their own accord.

A man near the pedestrian subway does not want to budge: "Well, I won't go there. The kiosk is close by and some of us can't walk very well anymore". In such cases, the city's public order office will actively approach the members of the scene, explains Klotz. People are not going to move to the Rondell all of a sudden; it will take some time for them to accept it.

Grunwald from the VfG is optimistic that this will eventually happen: "Of course, it’s going to take time. Many people still know the square from the past, while others have always met at the pedestrian subway. They won't move right away." Her experience makes her hopeful. In the past, her clients always met at the entrance to the underground and there were never any problems. The decision to suddenly close the Rondell to the scene was a fatal mistake, she says. "Unfortunately, the current misguided development was already foreseeable at that time."

Unanswered questions remain for Kaiserplatz