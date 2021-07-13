Find in front of baby hatch : Homicide squad investigates after finding dead infant in Cologne

Köln A dead infant was found in front of a baby hatch of a Cologne women's shelter on Monday. Investigators suspect a homicide and are looking for the mother – and any possible witnesses.

A dead infant was found in the Bilderstöckchen district of Cologne on Monday. The police announced at noon, that the baby was found at about 10:45 a.m. in front of a baby hatch of a women's shelter on Escher Street. An emergency doctor could only determine that the little boy was dead.

After the autopsy, the forensic medicine assumed that the boy was alive at the time of birth. That was communicated by the police on Monday evening. Further investigations are still pending. The public prosecutor's office is investigating now suspecting a homicide by omission. A homicide squad is investigating.

The police had initially announced that the infant had been found in the baby hatch. In the meantime the police announced on Monday evening that it is certain that the child was found in front of the baby flap. It is unclear who had put the baby there.

The police are therefore urgently looking for witnesses and ask: Did anyone make any observations on Monday morning that could be related to the finding of the baby? Who knows a woman who was pregnant but now has no child? The investigators can be contacted at 0221/2290 or by Mail to poststelle.koeln@polizei.nrw.de.