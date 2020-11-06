The situation in intensive care units in Bonn : Hospitals expect more Covid-19 patients

Info

In response to the rising number of infections, the Helios Hospitals in Bonn/Rhein-Sieg have closed their doors to visitors - the Malteser Hospital in Duisdorf and the Siegburg Hospital. "We know how important the visits are for both patients and relatives. Nevertheless, due to the rapid development and increasing number of infections, we have decided not to allow any more visitors for the time being", said clinic managing director Rungfa Saligmann on Wednesday and asked for understanding regarding the decision: "The health of our patients and employees is our top priority".

With respect to a sharp increase in the number of deaths in the past few days - and compared to the spring - senior hospital physicians in Bonn are waiting with their assessment for the time being. It is not yet possible to draw firm conclusions, said Wolfgang Holzgreve, head of the University Hospital.