Weather Hot weekend ahead in NRW: Up to 32 degrees Celsius expected
Essen · Temperatures over 30 degrees Celsius, blue skies and bright sunshine. For the people in North Rhine-Westphalia it will be a summery weekend.
Summer has arrived in North Rhine-Westphalia: The weather forecast says it is expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius (86° F) on Friday, and even higher up to 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.
According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there may still be isolated showers and short thunderstorms on Friday - but apart from that, it will remain dry. With a light breeze, temperatures will reach 27 to 31 degrees Celsius, and around 24 degrees at high altitudes. The thunderstorms that move across the country on Corpus Christi are expected to subside again in the night to Friday.
On Saturday and Sunday, it will be really hot again, according to the DWD. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 32 degrees Celsius (nearly 90° F) on both days. In the higher elevations and in High Sauerland, it will be around 24 degrees Celsius. It will be bright and sunny throughout the weekend. According to the weather forecast, only a few scattered clouds will appear on Friday and Sunday.
The nights are expected to be mostly clear and free of precipitation. From Saturday to Sunday and from Sunday to Monday, people can expect balmy nights with temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius. It will be somewhat cooler overnight from Friday to Saturday with lows down to 9 degrees Celsius (48° F).
(Orig. text: dpa / Translation: ck)