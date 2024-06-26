Marten Lou at the Panama Open Air How a Bonn man, 22, made it to Coachella

But alongside all the successes, there are also other, more strenuous aspects. During the week, he is in his flat in Paris, composing and producing new music. At the weekend, he is always in different countries, at new gigs. "Of course there's also pressure or a certain expectation of myself," says the 22-year-old. "It's not enough to have this one song and then think that it's going to go on like this for the next ten years." There is an incredible amount of work behind it.