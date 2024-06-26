Marten Lou at the Panama Open Air How a Bonn man, 22, made it to Coachella
Bonn · Marten Lou was born in Bonn - and is celebrating his first international success as a DJ in his early 20s. In spring he played at the famous Coachella Festival, now he's coming to the Panama Open Air in the Rheinaue. How did he manage that?
It's just after 4 pm on a Saturday at the end of April when he steps behind the DJ booth. He looks out over the valley of the Colorado Desert in California. Palm trees, blue sky, sunshine. What sounds like a holiday means work for him. At the Coachella Festival, Marten Lou has to DJ for two hours in the middle of the afternoon. Not an easy task, as the best atmosphere at music festivals often only comes with the headliners towards the evening.
Nevertheless, the 22-year-old has a big grin on his face. He moves his arms to the beat of his music, maintains eye contact with the partying people in front of him and radiates how comfortable he feels in this place. That seems to go down well. The audience cheers him on, the dance floor in front of the stage is well filled. Looking back, he describes this performance as one of his "absolute highlights“.
Marten Lou, born and raised in Bonn, has been working full-time as a music producer and DJ for almost two years. His songs have several million views on Spotify, his style - melodic house and Afrohouse - can be described as warm, dreamy, danceable, the melodies are quickly catchy. He has recently performed in Brazil, Dubai, London, Boston and New York. At the end of June, he will now be on the line-up of the Panama Open Air in Bonn alongside established stars such as Rita Ora, Swedish House Mafia and Tyga. But how did he actually manage it?
Marten Lou did his A-levels in Bonn's Weststadt district
Marten Lou grew up in the south-west of Bonn and completed his A-levels at the Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Gymnasium in Weststadt. He learnt the piano at the age of eight and later also learnt the saxophone and drums. He formed his first band at primary school and won a prize for his composition "Am Ende der Welt" at the age of ten.
He played in his school's big band, but was always interested in electronic music on the side. "Even back then, I wrote and composed songs in every spare minute," he says in a video interview with the General-Anzeiger. And he actually liked his own stuff best. Even as a child in music lessons, he complained when he was asked to play piano pieces from sheet music. "I never wanted that. I always had my own ideas in my head," he says and laughs.
After leaving school, his career aspirations were obvious: to become a musician. However, because his hometown only offered limited opportunities for DJs, he moved from Bonn to Paris, where he had already lived for a year abroad as a student. During the day, he worked in a Franco-German kindergarten to support himself. He invested the rest of his time in music, talking to "really everyone and anyone" and making contacts with clubs and party organisers. Little by little, he got his first gigs.
Marten Lou's song "My Love For You" went viral in 2022
Then, after seven months in the new city, the first big success came virtually overnight. In the summer of 2022, he released "My Love For You", a remix of "Yebba's Heartbreak" by Canadian musician Drake. The song went viral. "The next morning, I had requests from all over the world in my inbox," says the 22-year-old. Things have been going uphill ever since. Still overwhelming for him. "When that happened, I just thought: is this even real?"
But alongside all the successes, there are also other, more strenuous aspects. During the week, he is in his flat in Paris, composing and producing new music. At the weekend, he is always in different countries, at new gigs. "Of course there's also pressure or a certain expectation of myself," says the 22-year-old. "It's not enough to have this one song and then think that it's going to go on like this for the next ten years." There is an incredible amount of work behind it.
The 22-year-old has always wanted to play at the Panama Open Air
How much contact can he keep with friends and family in this everyday life? "That's become more difficult," says Marten Lou. "I already know that I won't be spending a weekend at home until September. Maybe not for the whole year either." Spending time with friends is hardly possible anymore. "Of course, it's a shame not to be at weddings, birthdays or family gatherings." That's "the price you pay as a musician". At the same time, however, he knows exactly what he's doing it all for: "I've always had this huge dream."
Incidentally, part of this dream was also to perform at the Panama Open Air in the Rheinaue at some point. Three years ago, he visited the festival with his friends, pointed to the stages and said: "Hopefully I'll be there in a few years' time." And it can happen that quickly. It seems to have worked.
