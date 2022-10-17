Instagram blog on children, household and nutrition : How a Bonn "mommy" balances job and family

Emily Helten with her younger of two daughters on the playground. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

More than 13,200 followers on Instagram follow how Emily Helten in Bonn balances family and job in a sustainable and healthy way. She likes living in the federal city - but also mentions everyday racism.

The many children in the playground at Hofgarten unsettle little Greta (name changed by the editors) a little. She quickly runs back into mum's arms and puts some fresh blueberries in her mouth for comfort. "She is always very shy at first. But she gets over that after a bit," says Emily Helten.

Greta would probably join the other children in the big sandbox more quickly if her four-year-old sister were there. "But she is at home with my husband. When daddy is there, we're out of the loop," the 27-year-old says. Too bad, if her big sister had been there, we would have been able to see what the Nigerian-born older daughter is wearing today. Because while other children wear shop-bought clothes on the playground, Emily Helten resorts to rented clothes for her girls. "The jacket is rented, the trousers too. Only the shoes we bought," she says, looking at her youngest daughter's outfit.

Sustainability and healthy eating, these two topics apparently interest a lot of young parents. As - according to herself - a "mommy blogger", more than 13,200 followers watch what the young mother posts on Instagram (emily_helten) every day about children, household and vegetarian food. "At the beginning, I didn't expect to attract so many. But the number of my followers is increasing and increasing," she says, not without pride.

"A medical assistant with heart and soul“

Her activity on the social network is still to remain a hobby. "Because I am a medical assistant with heart and soul. And that's what I'll always be," emphasises the 27-year-old. She currently works in a doctor's office in Beuel. "With my blog, I'm just a small fish in a big pond," she says with a smile. She can't make a living from her internet presence. But she has already registered a small business and developed her own logo. "My dream is to run an online shop one day that exclusively sells sustainably produced children's clothing."

Emily Helten will find out who is currently following her on social media on 5 November. On that day, around 50 followers will meet at her invitation for a parents' brunch. There are registrations for this meeting not only from Bonn. A number of visitors have also registered from various cities in the Ruhr region. "I'm already very excited to find out who is behind the various contributions," she says happily. And with her tips on children and nutrition, she not only appeals to young mothers. Almost half of her followers are male, as she has since discovered.

From Nigeria to Germany at the age of twelve

The young woman came to Bonn five years ago because of love. Before that, she lived with her Nigerian father in Düsseldorf. She came to Germany from the African country when she was twelve years old. "I knew nothing and no one here and didn't speak a word," she recalls. But she adapted quickly and when she started her apprenticeship, she moved into a small flat of her own at the age of 16.

Finally, an encounter five years ago was almost fateful. At the time, she was visiting a friend who was studying in Bonn. At the end of their joint shopping tour through the city, they naturally had to make a stop at the Haribo shop. "At the checkout, I then realised that I had forgotten my wallet. A nice young man behind me jumped in without much hesitation and paid my bill," she said with a laugh. "Today we are married and have two sweet girls."

Everyday racism in Bonn

She quickly made herself at home in Bonn. "I much prefer living here than in Düsseldorf. The people are simply friendlier," she says. Even if her everyday life is not free of racism. "Just the other day I was approached at the entrance of a shop and they wanted to search the pram. Yet I had just come into the shop. So what should I have done?" she says, annoyed. And she has also experienced other children being called away when they were playing with their daughters at the playground. "But every experience makes me stronger," says Emily Helten confidently.

In her free time, she is passionate about cooking. "Pasta dishes in all variations," she adds. "I never get bored. Working, two small children and the blog. Once I have some peace and quiet, I really enjoy being alone." You can take her word for it. And in the meantime she has also decided for herself that she rents a lot of her own clothes as well.

Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel

Questions TYPICALLY „BÖNNSCH“ This is what Emily Helten says about her city: What I like about Bonn is ... the friendliness of the people. Here you are always greeted and smiled at. I didn't know that from Düsseldorf. What I miss about Bonn ... a water playground for the children in summer. My favourite place is ... the botanical garden. I lived right next door with my husband. When I was pregnant, I walked through the Botanical Garden almost every day. Typically Bönnsch is... for me is the openness of the people.