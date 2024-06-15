New edition after pandemic How a women’s network in Bad Godesberg are organising a fashion show

Besides fashion, the team is also arranging catering and guest gifts. "Goodie bags are already on the to-do list," says Florett. These bags, intended for the expected 300 attendees, will include cosmetic samples and snacks. Additionally, the team is seeking exhibitors for fashion, jewelry and accessories, both for stands and the catwalk, as well as models aged 18 and over. There are also discussions about auctioning a piece of art from Galerie Judith Andreae during the event.