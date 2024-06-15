New edition after pandemic How a women’s network in Bad Godesberg are organising a fashion show
Bad Godesberg · Until 2019, the Godesbürgerinnen network successfully organized annual fashion shows. The COVID pandemic put a stop to these events, but now, a new edition of the charity fashion show is on the horizon. How do you go about organising such an event?
The Godesbürgerinnen network has spearheaded many projects over the years, including fundraising events that have benefited local institutions. The popular fashion show, last held five years ago in the Rittersaal at Godesburg Castle, is making a comeback this autumn.
In 2019, members of the women's network graced the catwalk, all volunteering for a good cause and showcasing a vibrant array of sporty, festive and elegant fashions from regional and national designers. But then the COVID pandemic put a stop to these gatherings.
Now, plans for the 2024 fashion show, scheduled for November 14, are well underway. This year's event will be held at Stella Rheni on Elisabethstraße, thanks to significant support from sponsors. The organising team, including Godesberg designer and stylist Caroline Florett from "Carolines," is actively seeking models from the Godesberg community to present a diverse range of women's fashion, from sports and leisure wear to business and evening attire.
Besides fashion, the team is also arranging catering and guest gifts. "Goodie bags are already on the to-do list," says Florett. These bags, intended for the expected 300 attendees, will include cosmetic samples and snacks. Additionally, the team is seeking exhibitors for fashion, jewelry and accessories, both for stands and the catwalk, as well as models aged 18 and over. There are also discussions about auctioning a piece of art from Galerie Judith Andreae during the event.
Benefit Event for Women’s Rights Organization
Florett says that the total proceeds from this year's charity event will go to Femnet, an organization that advocates for women's rights in the global clothing industry and fair production conditions.
A preliminary run-through of the fashion show is set for the weekend of September 7 at the annual open day at "Carolines." Additionally, on August 18, an exclusive Ladies Charity Flea Market organized by the Godesbürgerinnen will take place at "Carolines," coinciding with the Bad Godesberg city marketing flea market at the nearby Rigal’schen Wiese.
Advance ticket sales for the fashion show will start on August 18 at the Godesbürgerinnen charity flea market at "Carolines," located at Theodor-Heuss-Straße 11. Anyone interested in exhibiting or modeling at the November 14 fashion show can contact hello@Carolines.world.
(Original text: Alfred Schmelzeisen; Translation: Jean Lennox)