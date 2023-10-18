Attack by Hamas How an 18-year-old Bonn woman fled Israel

Kibuzzim

The Hebrew word kibbutz means "assembly". The first kibbutz was founded as early as 1909. Since the founding of the state of Israel, people have come together in more than 270 kibuzzim: These are small rural village communities in which people are supposed to live together in an equal, grassroots democratic and socialist way, according to the original idea. This means: the means of production belong to the community, decisions are made jointly. The kibbutzniks live in a closed labour market and food cycle. Women are freed from child-rearing and housework and can work full time. Today, no new kibbutzim are being built; many young people are moving from the countryside to the city. Rather, people from other countries come to a kibbutz. They have to be 18 years old, want to work and are only allowed to become members after some time. Agricultural production has also given way to industrialisation in many places. The kibbutz Be'eri near the border with the Gaza Strip gained sad notoriety on 7 and 8 October 2023, when Hamas fighters invaded it, occupied the village for 17 hours and caused a massacre before being driven out by the Israeli military. The kibbutz was completely destroyed.