Attack by Hamas How an 18-year-old Bonn woman fled Israel
Bonn · Charlotte Baumann from Bonn did voluntary service on a kibbutz in northern Israel. Then Hamas attacked the country. Baumann was able to leave, but would like to go back for several reasons.
Charlotte Baumann is glad to be out of Israel. And yet she would like to go back. Until a few days ago, she did voluntary service on a kibbutz there. Before that, the 18-year-old had completed her Abitur at the Carl-von-Ossietzky-Gymnasium in Ückesdorf. "I didn't want to start studying at first, I wanted to work," says the Röttgen girl.
Like her older siblings before her, she applied to the Friends of Rudolf Steiner's Art of Education. The organisation looks after Waldorf schools all over the world and offers voluntary services, among others in a kibbutz in the north of Israel. She flew there on 21 August.
In Kibbutz Harduf, in the north of Israel, she lived as part of the collective and looked after people with disabilities. She quickly learned the most important things in Israeli. After a month and a half, she felt she had really arrived. But since the residents were with their parents on Friday, 6 October, for the Sukkot holiday, the volunteers had a free weekend.
Baumann visited Jerusalem with an Austrian colleague and they spent the night in a hostel on Saturday. There, at breakfast, they heard about the Hamas rocket attack and asked friends in Jerusalem what it meant. "They didn't know what to make of it either," she reports. "You know before you go to Israel that these riots in the south always happen."
Suddenly the sirens wail
The two women were taking a tour of Jerusalem and were in the car park for visitors to the Wailing Wall when the sirens went off. "I've never heard such a loud alarm," Charlotte tells me. "It could only mean one thing." She and everyone around her were at a loss, she says, and eventually took shelter among parked cars. "Head between arms and hope nothing would come down.“
Helpless, she felt, Baumann says. "I knew: this is not safe here at all right now." But the situation ended well. Then it was, "Now get out of here." Back at the hostel, they talked on the phone, both wanting to get out of Jerusalem, the Austrian still driving that night. Baumann preferred to wait for a friend from Jerusalem to take them back to the kibbutz.
They had come to Jerusalem by bus from Harduf via Haifa. After the attack, however, Baumann was worried: "You always hear about suicide bombers on buses." But the bus was pretty empty, the return journey of several hours went well. Then the question was: what happens next? "None of us were ready to leave the field," Charlotte says. But the news did not bode well, and at one point the organisation decided that its volunteers should leave quickly.
People cheer for the reservists
Officials booked all the flights they could get, hoping that one would actually fly. At Tel Aviv airport, she experienced the unrest in the country first hand. "It was extremely crowded." Everyone wanted to get out, hardly anyone wanted to get in. "Then at the airport we saw the reservists arrive and people were cheering for them.“
Always the worry: will the flight go or be cancelled like so many others? In the end, the plane took off for Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. There, too, they waited almost ten hours for the regular flight to Frankfurt, which took off that day. There, Baumann was picked up by her family, with whom she was always in contact in between. That was important for her: "They stayed calm and gave me a good talking-to." Many friends had also inquired about her again and again. "I was happy about the sympathy, but at some point I could no longer answer everyone.“
Now Baumann is back home, after two of twelve months of voluntary service. Now she wonders what to do with the time? Learning Israeli, that would make sense. Continue her service somewhere else, that doesn't feel right to her yet. "I would definitely like to go back." If only because she couldn't say goodbye properly, but also to see the Austrian woman again who stayed there.
"I keep following what's going on because I've made a lot of friends there." Her alert app for certain regions where these friends live also remains active. "At least I had the opportunity to leave. But this is their country, they can't get out."
Original text: Stefan Knopp
Translation: Mareike Graepel