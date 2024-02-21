Two years of war How Bonn aid organisations are helping in Ukraine

Continued great willingness

"Aktion Deutschland Hilft" calls the willingness to donate in Germany "enormous". According to a statement from mid-February, a total of around 271 million euros in donations have been received for Ukraine since the start of the war on 24 February 2022.

Welthungerhilfe's willingness to donate also remains high, reports Elke Gottschalk, Regional Director for Asia, South America and Ukraine. The Bonn-based aid organisation has received twelve million euros since the start of the war. "In addition, there are public grants totalling 21 million euros," says Gottschalk. This has enabled Welthungerhilfe to build up an extensive programme. However, Gottschalk appeals to the international community and the German government to continue to support Ukraine even after two years of war.