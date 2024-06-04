Romans on the Rhine How Bonn is making its Roman heritage more visible

In cooperation with the Bonn Tourist Information Office, the LVR-Landesmuseum has created a city map especially for children so that they have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Roman city's history in an age-appropriate way. To draw attention to the new exhibition area, the city of Bonn has also expanded its tourist signposting and information. An advertising column opposite the building provides information about the exhibition all year round. To protect the archaeological findings on exhibition, the area is surrounded by a fence that can only be opened with a code. Authorized persons can obtain the code from the Bonn Tourist Information Office.