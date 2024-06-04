Romans on the Rhine How Bonn is making its Roman heritage more visible
Bonn · A new exhibition site has been created near the former Roman camp discovered in Bonn. If you have the code to get in, you will find information on display about the Romans and the Lower Germanic Limes. A large part of the Roman army was situated along the Limes, using the river as a natural shield.
Three years ago, the Lower Germanic Limes - a river that served as a border for the Roman Empire - was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. With its World Heritage status, the city of Bonn has set itself the task of making its treasures from Roman times more visible to the public. This has not proven easy in the case of the Roman legionary camp “Castra Bonnensis” because it is located on the site of a private residential complex called “Didinkirica”. In order to make Roman history visible at this location, the city has decided to create an exhibition area in the immediate vicinity.
A new information display is on the ground floor of a building at Graurheindorfer Strasse 10 and should be ready at the beginning of June. Eight wall displays describe life in the legionary camp, its historical significance and the archaeological discovery of gravestones and everyday objects in the area. Extremely rare is the finding of a plaster wall from an officer's barrack. The displays also feature a map of the Limes and drawn reconstructions of the Roman buildings and the Roman harbor on the banks of the Rhine.
The new exhibition space was designed in close cooperation with the LVR-Landesmuseum Bonn. “We were able to draw on much of what we had already prepared for the 2020 to 2022 state archaeological exhibition,” reports Professor Michael Schmauder from the LVR Museum.
Roman history for children
In cooperation with the Bonn Tourist Information Office, the LVR-Landesmuseum has created a city map especially for children so that they have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Roman city's history in an age-appropriate way. To draw attention to the new exhibition area, the city of Bonn has also expanded its tourist signposting and information. An advertising column opposite the building provides information about the exhibition all year round. To protect the archaeological findings on exhibition, the area is surrounded by a fence that can only be opened with a code. Authorized persons can obtain the code from the Bonn Tourist Information Office.
For those who want to know even more, 16 signposts and stands will be erected for the “Roman Tour”. The Bonn Tourist Information Office has developed a guided Roman tour where visitors can follow in the footsteps of Roman history on foot. Tour guides who already offer tours on the Roman history of the city will be trained in courses on the Lower Germanic Limes at the end of 2024/beginning of 2025.
Events to mark when it was placed on the list of World Heritage Sites
The Landscape Association had suggested holding annual events to draw attention to the history of the Roman city and the Limes World Heritage Site. From now on, these events will always take place on the first Sunday after July 27, the date on which the Lower Germanic Limes was added to the list of World Heritage Sites.
According to Unesco, the border between the Roman province of Lower Germania and free Germania stretched over 400 kilometers: “The Romans did not build a continuous structure for this purpose - the Rhine served the purpose much better.” The World Heritage Site consists of 44 parts, stretching from Rhineland-Palatinate via Bonn to Katwijk in the Netherlands. The exhibitions and sites are intended to show how the Lower Germanic Limes functioned as a border between the Romans and the Germanic tribes for over 400 years.
Bonn Tourist Information: bonninformation@bonn.de, Tel. 0228 775000
