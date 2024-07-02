ZOB, Frankenbad, Poppelsdorfer Allee How Bonn plans to tackle problem areas more stringently
Bonn · Each problem area in Bonn now has a detailed profile. The issues range from noise in the Altstadt, litter in Tannenbusch, the drug scene at Kaiserplatz, and a packaging tax. The city council aims to address these concerns with targeted measures.
The city of Bonn has developed detailed profiles for each of its problem areas. They address safety, cleanliness and order, and there is now a list of planned measures to improve the situation. However, the exact timing and success of these plans remain uncertain, as the city council has not yet approved the new concept. From 2026, approximately 1.8 million euros are to be invested annually.
The concept generally states that more presence of the public order service and police is necessary. Therefore, the city plans to increase staff and have more patrols, including by plainclothes officers, even outside of current operations. The goal is also to better enforce penalties and increase fines. Special control days are intended to help.
Main train and bus stations
Since the underpasses are perceived as dangerous, especially by women, the plan is to paint them regularly in bright colours and improve lighting. “Overall, the station and its forecourt should be seen as Bonn’s calling card,” the concept states. To start with, the areas will be cleaned more frequently and there will be more rat traps. For the pigeon mobile at the bus station (ZOB) to be more successful, “the feeding ban must be strictly enforced.” The public order office will increase inspections. The redesign of the ZOB will include lounges for the local scene with seats, sanitary facilities, privacy screens, and roofs to prevent members of the drug and alcohol scene gathering in the direction of Kaiserplatz and the Poppelsdorfer Allee subway. Stronger enforcement of penalties for begging will also be introduced.
Kaiserplatz
Many measures align with the findings of the Kaiserplatz Round Table, which is made up of various Bonn stakeholders. The city will reinforce cleaning crews and create additional social work positions. Discussions are ongoing about extending the drug consumption room's hours and opening it to external users to curb public drug use.
Poppelsdorfer Allee
To manage the litter left by partygoers, the public order office will distribute rubbish bags to groups and launch a city-wide campaign on proper behaviour.
Hofgarten
Increased lighting is expected to improve safety. The city will collaborate with the university and police. Rubbish bins will have deposit rings to reduce glass waste.
Pedestrian Zone
Outdoor dining establishments will face increased inspections. Restaurateurs will also be required to provide more waste bins. A packaging tax is under consideration to eliminate disposable packaging.
Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz
Speeding concerns have been referred to the Traffic Directorate, and increased traffic measures are being considered. The city will ensure the operation of the public toilet.
Altstadt
The public order office plans targeted inspections of kiosks, especially in the evenings and on weekends, to reduce noise pollution. Residents will receive warnings regarding pavement cleanliness. Private security will provide Altstadt-Guides, and a night mayor will continue to serve.
Tannenbusch/Buschdorf/Auerberg
The city plans to crack down more consistently on misconduct at the regular flea market. “Regarding litter in and around high-rise areas, the neighbourhood management and especially the housing companies as landlords will be held more accountable.” A community coordinator could help. Waste consultations in various languages and easily understandable pictograms in hallways will help tenants understand the regulations. “If rubbish remains on the property, owners will be required to remove it at their own expense as quickly as possible.”
Stadthaus Area
The fence around the parking garage will be planted with ivy to make it opaque. The city will control and clean green spaces, and items like chairs or sleeping bags will be immediately removed. More street workers will be present. However, “since all employees are set to move out of the Stadthaus by 2027 and the future of the building is uncertain,” each measure must be evaluated for cost-effectiveness.
Am Johanneskreuz
Increased checks by the public order service and more visits by street workers are planned. The city is considering food and drink vans to revitalize the square.
Frankenbad Square
The city is considering establishing a glass ban zone, which would also need to be strictly enforced. The old town guides should also be deployed at Frankenbad.
Viktoriakarree
“A swift solution for the final use and development of the Karree is necessary so that the property is no longer left to its own devices,” the city says.
Original text by Nicolas Ottersbach
Translation by Jean Lennox