ZOB, Frankenbad, Poppelsdorfer Allee How Bonn plans to tackle problem areas more stringently

Since the underpasses are perceived as dangerous, especially by women, the plan is to paint them regularly in bright colours and improve lighting. “Overall, the station and its forecourt should be seen as Bonn’s calling card,” the concept states. To start with, the areas will be cleaned more frequently and there will be more rat traps. For the pigeon mobile at the bus station (ZOB) to be more successful, “the feeding ban must be strictly enforced.” The public order office will increase inspections. The redesign of the ZOB will include lounges for the local scene with seats, sanitary facilities, privacy screens, and roofs to prevent members of the drug and alcohol scene gathering in the direction of Kaiserplatz and the Poppelsdorfer Allee subway. Stronger enforcement of penalties for begging will also be introduced.