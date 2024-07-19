Crisis teams and emergency power How bonn prepares for blackouts

If there is no power, mobile and landline networks also stop working. According to Deutsche Telekom spokesperson Peter Kespohl, the networks are designed to be powered by the energy supply companies throughout Germany. However, central hubs have been equipped with battery buffers and emergency power systems. The fact that they are needed happens again and again. ‘This has been the case several times in recent months due to storm and flood conditions from northern Germany to Bavaria,’ says Kespohl. Mobile phone masts can also bridge power outages for short periods. If it takes longer or if there is irreparable damage, Telekom has replacement technology available at several central locations in the country. ‘In the event of an emergency, our Disaster Recovery Management can access this at short notice and organise operations together with our on-site technician teams,’ says Kespohl. As a Group's headquarters, Bonn plays a central role in this. 'There are additional measures here for any necessary crisis management, but we don't publicise them.