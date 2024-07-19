Crisis teams and emergency power How bonn prepares for blackouts
Bonn · More than 10,000 Bonn households were recently affected by a power cut, and so was the university hospital. Find out how the city, municipal utilities, hospitals and companies such as Telekom prepare for such emergencies?
Last Friday, a power outage not only paralysed more than 10,000 households in Bonn, but also disrupted operations at the University Hospital (UKB). While private individuals are rarely able to take their own precautions in such situations, important institutions in Bonn are equipped with safety mechanisms. These include the control centres of the fire brigade, police and municipal utilities, hospitals and Telekom's mobile phone masts.
In Bonn, BonnNetz, a subsidiary of Stadtwerke, is responsible for power lines. "We have around ten to 15 malfunctions per year in the medium-voltage sector. The most common cause of power outages is cables getting damaged on building sites’ explains SWB spokeswoman Silke Elbern. This was the case recently in the south of Bonn: an excavator had cut a cable in Fritz-Schäffer-Straße.
The BonnNetz control centre monitors the network 24/7 and immediately notices when something goes wrong ‘All fault reports from our network protection systems, as well as reports from customers, are centralised here.’ The centre also coordinates what can be done when there is a fault. An engineer is available around the clock. BonnNetz also has emergency plans that take effect and are implemented depending on the event, says Elbern.
The municipal utilities also need emergency power
Of course, Stadtwerke not only provides electricity, but also needs it itself. ‘Our critical infrastructure facilities, such as the combined heat and power plant, are backed up by emergency power generators.’ The power control centre also relies on these, and there is also an emergency control centre at Sandkaule. In the event of a power failure in the SWB bus and rail control centre, there are several fallback levels that last for several hours. Trams, on the other hand, are brought to a controlled standstill. "Ideally, they are then at a tram stop.
Lighting systems in vehicles are battery-buffered so that passengers can leave a tram safely and are not left in the dark,’ says Elbern. However, outages in this form are rather rare, as SWB can normally maintain the power supply via other substations.
Hospitals can hold out for at least two days
In hospitals, having or not having electricity can mean the difference between life and death. ‘We have an uninterruptible power supply for critical areas such as intensive care, operating theatres and emergency care,’ says Viola Röser, spokesperson for the UKB. It takes around 15 seconds for the emergency diesel generators to start up, which is bridged by special batteries. The situation is similar at Bonn's Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus, as a spokesperson explains: ‘St Elisabeth, St Petrus and St Johannes hospitals each have an emergency power generator.’ There is a monthly test run for each one. The storage tank holds several thousand litres of fuel, which lasts for around 36 hours. In the university hospital, the law even stipulates 48 hours. The new buildings can even go for 72 hours. This also applies to the properties of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), which has its headquarters in Lengsdorf.
City has set up a crisis management organisation
The city administration also operates critical infrastructure, which primarily includes the fire and rescue stations, including the control centre for the emergency call 112. However, only a few buildings in the city of Bonn have an emergency power supply, and the city is currently purchasing generators for the volunteer fire brigades. From the city's point of view, the ‘Business Continuity Management’ (BCM) plays a central role, which is intended to ensure the administration's ability to communicate and function and is currently being set up.
If there is no power, mobile and landline networks also stop working. According to Deutsche Telekom spokesperson Peter Kespohl, the networks are designed to be powered by the energy supply companies throughout Germany. However, central hubs have been equipped with battery buffers and emergency power systems. The fact that they are needed happens again and again. ‘This has been the case several times in recent months due to storm and flood conditions from northern Germany to Bavaria,’ says Kespohl. Mobile phone masts can also bridge power outages for short periods. If it takes longer or if there is irreparable damage, Telekom has replacement technology available at several central locations in the country. ‘In the event of an emergency, our Disaster Recovery Management can access this at short notice and organise operations together with our on-site technician teams,’ says Kespohl. As a Group's headquarters, Bonn plays a central role in this. 'There are additional measures here for any necessary crisis management, but we don't publicise them.
Deutsche Post DHL is also a company with nationwide relevance. And it also has power generators that kick in. ‘Depending on the duration of a power outage, a crisis team would decide on further measures,’ explains a spokesperson. Only very few of the letter and parcel centres have emergency power, ‘so like all other electricity consumers, we would be dependent on a rapid restoration of the power supply’.
(Original article: Nicolas Ottersbach / Translation: Jean Lennox)