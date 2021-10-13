City presents plans : How Bonn's Rhine embankment is to look in future

View of the redesigned Rhine embankment of the winning design. A small fountain is planned in front of the Rhine Pavilion. Foto: Planorama Landschaftsarchitektur, Berlin

Bonn By 2029, the city wants to redesign 1.5 kilometres of the Rhine promenade. Cars are to be pushed back, but the opera garage is to remain accessible.

The section of the Rhine promenade on the left bank between Rosental and Zweiter Fährgasse is to be considerably upgraded over the next eight years. A jury chaired by the Nuremberg architect Gerd Aufmkolk has now chosen a winner from nine participating planning offices. According to the city, the vote was unanimous in favour of the Berlin-based firm Planorama Landschaftsarchitektur, which had already planned the Rhine Boulevard in Cologne-Deutz.

Aufmkolk emphasised to the GA that the Berlin design had stood out because it was "usable in reality", not without mentioning that all the contributions had been prepared carefully. He also emphasised that the Berlin plans were characterised by a clear handwriting over the entire space of 1.5 kilometres. "The office has presented a consistent idea, works with the tree population and wants to expand it with additional trees." Petra Denny, head of the planning office, and David Baier, head of the Bonn environmental office, also said the design showed "a robust concept" and created a link to the city centre. Both sat on the 13-member jury made up of representatives from politics, administration and experts.

Baier also sees a clear division of traffic. Cyclists should be able to cycle on the current road and there in both directions on the carriageway. According to a political majority decision, mainly with votes from the Green-Red-Red coalition, cars should only be able to drive along the promenade from Josefstraße in a north-south direction to reach and leave the opera garage. Buses would also be able to reach the Rhine ships. Parking spaces would be largely eliminated. Opposition factions saw above all the stipulation of a one-way street regulation as a patronising political restriction against the will of the citizens.

The Berlin design shows defined squares at important points such as in front of the Beethovenhalle or at the Rhine pavilions; a playground is planned at one of them. On the pedestrian promenade near the riverbank, several flat steps are suggested, some of which are covered with wood and serve as benches. At another important junction in terms of urban planning, namely in front of the opera house, the Berlin office has planned a wide flight of steps that would allow an open view of the opera forecourt instead of the existing wall. However, this part of the staircase and the design of the opera forecourt only entered the competition as a workshop of ideas.

Foto: Planorama Landschaftsarchitektur, Berlin

Planning of the exact implementation is still pending

The city wants to clarify when implementation will take place in talks with the Cologne district government. Fabian Karle, project manager at Planorama, speaks of a design that tries to implement a lot of greenery and a variety of vegetation beyond a mere lawn, oriented towards the existing linden avenue.

The state is providing considerable funding for the large-scale project of the Inner City Master Plan. The city has already applied for urban development funding for the first two construction phases. It expects costs of around 17 million euros, twelve million of which would be covered by the state. The costs for the third construction phase have not yet been determined.

By the end of the year, the city and the winning office Planorama want to negotiate further details, because, as Baier made clear: "We have a rough draft of the planning. As a city, we now have to see how this design can be used in reality." What this means is that in the coming months, architects and experts from the administration will lay the present planning over the current design of the promenade and adjust it if necessary. Denny said the upgrading already done for the Beethoven anniversary year could probably remain mostly intact.

In the first half of 2022, the administration wants to present the first preliminary draft with more details to the politicians for a vote. At the same time, the city wants to further involve the citizens. Denny described the previous public participation in the run-up to the project as "very successful and, above all, very constructive", with 2,000 submissions. At a further stage, the planners could possibly talk to citizens on site, i.e. on the promenade, and thus take up suggestions.

For the third quarter of 2022, the administration has planned the tendering of the trades in order to be able to start with the first construction phase between Kennedybrücke and Altem Zoll in 2023. The second construction phase north of the Kennedy Bridge to Rosental is planned for 2025. The third and final construction phase between Alter Zoll and Zweiter Fährgasse is to follow from 2027. The city wants to keep asking citizens for their opinion. (Original text: Philipp Königs / Translation: Mareike Graepel)