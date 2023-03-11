Urban nature : How Bonn's wildlife is changing

The bee-eater, with its exotic plumage, is becoming more and more widespread in Bonn. Foto: Hans Glader

Bonn If you look carefully, you might spot a bee-eater, an exotic bird that is increasingly making its way to Bonn.

Climate change is bringing all kinds of unusual birds to Bonn, says Darius Stiels of the NRW Ornithologists' Association. For example, there’s the bee-eater. It has an eye-catching name, and its colourful plumage is no less eye-catching. It is perceived as biologists as one of the winners of climate change, spreading to Bonn as the climate becomes milder. The exotic bird would have even greater potential to spread if it could find more food: "As the name suggests, the bee-eater feeds mainly on bees or other insects. But due to intensive agriculture in the Rhineland, we are seeing a big decline in insect numbers," Stiels esplains.

Although the cause, climate change, is man-made, the spread of the bee-eater is entirely natural. It’s very different in the case of the raccoon and the tanuki, or Japanese racoon dog. After escaping from fur farms, these species are spreading at an incredible rate in Central Europe, including in Bonn. "I first saw one racoon in Bonn 20 years ago. Now they are constantly fighting with my cats in the garden," says Alexander Heyd, of the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu).

PROJECTS Important work of environmental and nature associations The Bonn/Rhine-Sieg Biological Station is trying to create the best possible conditions for wildlife through local projects. These include large-scale projects such as in the Kottenforst, where many new bodies of water have been created to counteract the drying out of wetlands. With its "Tausend Gärten - Tausende Arten" (Thousands of Gardens - Thousands of Species) project, the Wissenschaftsladen Bonn has transformed private gardens and parks into nature-oriented oases. By creating better habitats for native insects, the project is trying to stop these from becoming extinct in the region. Like other associations, the Ornithologists' Association NRW regularly documents the populations of native bird species.

The big problem with raccoons is that they are incredibly smart and very skilled with their hands. "The raccoon eats everything that comes under its nose, including amphibians. This is an ecological disaster." Heyd says that getting a grip on the raccoon is wishful thinking: 10,000 are caught every year, but this barely stops them spreading.

And there are climate change losers. Talk to Alexander Heyd, and it doesn’t take long to see that he is fascinated by the topic of biodiversity in Bonn. He is especially interested in the fate of one grasshopper. "In the 1990s, the variegated grasshopper was an ordinary species, commonly found here in the region," reports Heyd, an honorary board member of Nabu Bonn. Since it is very sensitive to drought, it took only a few years before the species disappeared from in and around Bonn. "Unfortunately, no one notices that the variegated grasshopper is extinct here because no one really cares," Heyd laments.

While Heyd says grasshoppers are the best indicators of climate change, they are not the only example. "The animal world in Bonn is permanently changing". There are manifold causes. Climate change very often plays a role - as it did for the variegated grasshopper - but not always. The nutrias, which everybody knows in Bonn, escaped from a fur farm and are multiplying. That said, not all species are invasive, meaning that the spread of some species does not negatively impact the local ecology. While some species become extinct in the region, newly arriving ones in turn enrich biodiversity.

The changing bird world

The bird world is also affected by climate change, Darius Stiels reports. On the one hand, the arrival and breeding periods of many species are changing, on the other hand, some species are becoming extinct in and around Bonn. Others, like the grey heron, now remain in the Rhineland for the entire winter. Stiels says the reasons are obvious: "We now have milder springs and shorter winters in Central Europe."

One bird being affected by temporal shifts in the region is the cuckoo. Cuckoos lay their eggs in nests built by other birds, and they let these so-called host birds hatch them. But many host birds are now hatching their eggs earlier because of the mild winter. "And no one tells that to the cuckoo, which winters south of the Sahara," Alexander Heyd explains. If the cuckoo can’t find a nest with unhatched eggs at the end of April, then it’s in trouble. The bird's strategy of laying its eggs in a nest made by another bird could become its undoing and lead to the extinction of the bird in and around Bonn.