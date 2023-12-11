Drug residues How dangerous Bonn's wastewater is for humans and animals

Medicines

According to the Federal Ministry for the Environment, many of us dispose of medicines we no longer need by putting them in the toilet or pouring them down the sink. But this is not where they belong, as they are bad for the environment. Instead, we should put them in our non-recyclable household waste or take them to a pharmacy or recycling centre. Another tip for reducing the environmental impact: If you are using an ointment, wipe your hands with a cloth before washing them. This prevents the residue from ending up in the sewage treatment plant.