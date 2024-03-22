Crime in Bonn How dangerous is Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz?

In the most recent case at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, the 18-year-old was with two men of the same age at the stairs leading down from Am Marthashof street to Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz at around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the police. Suddenly, six to eight men came from the direction of Langgasse and attacked the 18-year-old with batons. One of the unidentified men injured the young man's leg with a knife. The unidentified men then ran off in the direction of Sandkaule. The description of the alleged perpetrators was relatively thin: They were dressed in black, the assailants merely testified. According to Rott, it cannot be ruled out that the robbers and the members of the group of men knew each other. The background to the attack is also unclear. Investigations are still ongoing.